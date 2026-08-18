X Financial to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 24, 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, August 24, 2026.

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 24, 2026 (8:30 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 31, 2026:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 2955666

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng

Mr. Noah Kauffman

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE X Financial