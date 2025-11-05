X Games League to Hold Inaugural Summer Draft on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Cosm Los Angeles

- World's top skateboarders and BMX riders will be drafted to four teams ahead of the inaugural X Games League (XGL) season -

- Launching a new era in action sports, a select number of fans can experience the draft LIVE at Cosm Los Angeles in Hollywood Park -

- The event will be streamed LIVE on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and via YouTube on March 5, 2026, from 6:30-8:30pm PT -

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 X Games League Summer Draft will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Cosm Los Angeles in Hollywood Park when the world's top skateboarders and BMX riders, both men and women, are drafted to teams for the first time. The event will stream LIVE on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and via YouTube from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. PT.

The inaugural 2026 XGL Summer Draft will pull from a list of more than 150 elite skateboard and BMX athletes from around the world, with general managers of the four teams selecting ten athletes each (five men, five women) to complete their rosters ahead of the 2026 XGL Summer Season.

"Draft night plays a pivotal role in any professional athlete's career, and the XGL draft will mark the beginning of a new era for our athletes, teams, and fans," said Annie Lokesh, Head of X Games League. "Transitioning from invitation-only events to a draft-based co-ed professional league is a major step forward for the next generation of action sports athletes. Holding the draft at Cosm – a venue as iconic and innovative as the athletes being called to the stage – adds to the excitement and anticipation around the X Games League."

The evening will kick off with a red carpet arrival for the select group of invited athletes to showcase their individual style. In the weeks leading up to the draft, the X Games social and digital platforms will spotlight draft-eligible athletes through content and highlights from major global competitions.

Fans will have the opportunity to attend in person and experience the draft in Cosm's state-of-the-art immersive venue, which will showcase live action and behind-the-scenes X Games access in a completely new way. A limited number of "Superfan" tickets will be available for purchase and fans can sign up for alerts on xgames.com/xgl to be the first to know when tickets are available.

X Games League Summer Draft Format Overview:

The athlete 'opt in' window took place earlier this year, which was open to all athletes.

The team general manager will choose the roster.

The draft will consist of five rounds and eight athletes will be drafted in a "snake" order. Each team makes two selections per round.

At the end of five rounds, the team's ten roster spots will be filled by five women and five men, bringing the total to 40 drafted athletes.

Both sports (Skateboard + BMX) must be represented on the team.

Early rounds will be presented live on stage. Later rounds will be revealed via draft boards.

Athletes who declared for the draft but who are not selected on draft night will be eligible to compete as free agents at X Games or be called up as injury replacements.

The 2026 XGL summer season schedule and four inaugural Clubs will be announced at a later date. For more details about XGL, click here .

About X Games League (XGL)

Launching in 2026, the X Games League (XGL) brings an exciting new extension to the iconic X Games brand as the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports. The League features eight city-based teams (four winter XClubs and four summer XClubs) comprised of the top athletes in the world competing for what will become the most coveted trophy in action sports.

For the first time in X Games history, athletes compete in a season and team-based format, allowing for season-long storylines and deeper athlete-fan engagement across broadcast, streaming, live events, and digital platforms. This represents a fundamental shift in the world of action sports as XGL aims to build stronger global presence and regional connections for athletes, teams, fans, and sponsors. The formation of XGL greatly expands compensation opportunities for athletes far beyond existing prize purses, with additional earning potential as part of the league's team model. To learn more, visit xgames.com/xgl/ or follow us on Instagram , X , Facebook , YouTube , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

