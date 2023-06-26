X Games Partners with Visit Ventura, Ventura County Coast and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Provide Easy and Accessible Sustainable Travel Up and Down Southern California Coast to X Games in Ventura, CA, July 21-23

Debut of Pacific Surfliner Train Wrap to Feature X Games Athletes Sky Brown, Rayssa Leal, Nyjah Huston, Kevin Peraza, Jackson Strong, Jamie Foy and Garrett Reynolds along with Added Train Service and Special Promotions

VENTURA, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, X Games, the leading action sports content provider and event producer, announced more detailed information about its partnership with Visit Ventura and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner – an unprecedented partnership which will provide access from key Southern California cities to the X Games event, bringing ticket-holders to and from Ventura this summer.

"Fans will be coming to X Games from all over Southern California and we wanted to provide them with a more sustainable way to travel to Ventura for the event," said Valerie Ryan, X Games Vice President, Fan Experience & Hospitality. "We worked with the Pacific Surfliner team to provide added route times during X Games event days, that make it more convenient for fans, and the train drops off right at the X Games entrance to the fairgrounds. Fans can explore X Games and walk a few blocks to downtown to check out everything Ventura has to offer."

The Pacific Surfliner is the second busiest Amtrak route in the country and one of the most scenic train routes in America. The train travels along the Southern California coast, through diverse landscapes that include beaches, low mountain passes, and agriculture. The Ventura stop is part of the Fairgrounds parking lot, a few feet from where X Games three-day event will take place.

Trains are 46 percent more energy efficient than traveling by car, and each Pacific Surfliner train can take as many as 290 cars off the road. Passengers can enjoy reclining seats, power outlets, Wi-Fi, and a market café with snacks and drinks, as well the ability to carry on skateboards and surfboards. Bikes can be transported with a free reservation.

A total of 10 Pacific Surfliner trips operate to Ventura daily, from as far north as San Luis Obispo and as far south as San Juan Capistrano. During the event, an additional trip will be added to the schedule to provide customers with a late-night departure option from Ventura back to Los Angeles. With approximately 500 seats on board each Pacific Surfliner train, there is a potential to carry more than 16,000 passengers to and from the event over the three-day period.

"We are thrilled to partner with X Games this summer and offer fans a 15 percent savings on train travel to the venue," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Pacific Surfliner service. "We are also proud to unveil the first train wrap on the Pacific Surfliner in recent years in partnership with the X Games and Visit Ventura. This is an exciting new venture for us and we hope to partner with other brands and events similarly in the future."

The X Games creative will feature seven athletes to include: Sky Brown, Rayssa Leal, Nyjah Huston, Kevin Peraza, Jackson Strong, Jamie Foy and Garrett Reynolds and fully cover two train cars. The design will also feature a custom X Games QR code so fans can sign up for event information via text alerts. Developed in partnership with Visit Ventura, the design of the wrap celebrates the dreamy, laid-back vibes of Southern California's coastal communities.

"Sustainable travel has been at the forefront of our conversations since the very beginning," said Marlyss Auster, President and CEO of Visit Ventura. "We have been in weekly transportation meetings for months with LOSSAN and the X Games team to create a sustainable travel plan that would benefit our city. The truth is train travel is not only better for our local community, but it's also better for the environment and the guest experience too. It's a win-win."

The train wrap is visible on the Pacific Surfliner starting Thursday, June 22, and is expected to remain in service through the end of the year. The train is expected to depart Los Angeles Union Station around 7 a.m., traveling to San Luis Obispo and the second train will make its way back later in the day and evening.

X Games recently teamed up with Community, the SMS engagement platform that connects businesses, brands, sports teams, political and public figures, celebrities, musicians, and creators to their audiences at scale. Through Community's innovative platform and technology, fans can interact directly with fans around exclusive events; special promotions; and more. Be sure to text X Games' Community number at: 772-4-XGames.

