X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF X-GOLF NATIONALS PARK

Reservations Open September 9 to Reserve Time Slots at State-of-the-Art Simulation Bays

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America announced Saturday, Sept. 28 as the grand opening celebration of X-Golf Nationals Park, its first corporately owned location and just the second location attached to a Major League ballpark. Reservations open September 9 at www.xgolfnationalspark.com where fans can reserve time slots at sim bays on game days and non-game days.

Rendering of the bar at X-Golf Nationals Park. State-of-the-art golf simulators at X-Golf Nationals Park.

X-Golf Nationals Park marks the first vendor in Nationals Park's First Street retail space, welcoming residents from across the region to the Capitol Riverfront, one of the hottest and rapidly growing entertainment districts in the country. X-Golf will be open to the public year-round and will not require a ticket to a baseball game for entry.

"We're really looking forward to opening the doors for fans at X-Golf Nationals Park," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "As we continue expansion of our corporate owned venues strategy, it's exciting to be operating this one in such an amazing MLB stadium environment."

With a footprint encompassing 8,700+ sq. ft and eight golf simulators, X-Golf Nationals Park will offer visitors the ultimate golf entertainment experience with state-of-the-art golf simulators, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. A lively bar and a sports lounge area with multiple large screen TVs throughout will welcome guests ranging from golfers to entertainment enthusiasts and those looking for a cold beer on a game day. One7 Construction are the general contractors and M Architects were the architects for the project.

Hours

Mon-Wed: 9am-11pm

Thu & Fri: 9am-12am

Saturday: 8am-12am

Sunday: 8am-10pm

Pricing

Mon-Fri until 4 pm: $60/hour

Mon-Thu 4 pm to close: $70/hour

Fri 4 pm – Sun to close: $80/hour

On game days, guests can buy parking passes in the available garages. Lots generally open two and a half hours before game time. More information about driving and parking can be found here: https://www.mlb.com/nationals/ballpark/transportation/driving-parking. Public transit is highly encouraged when visiting X-Golf, as parking availability will vary daily based on ballpark events. Customers can find details on traditional parking apps like ParkMobile.

"Events DC is excited to officially welcome X-Golf to Nationals Park and the first-ever location in Washington, D.C.," said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. "X-Golf Nationals Park adds to the vibrant Capitol Riverfront Neighborhood and offers another great entertainment option for residents and visitors to enjoy."

X-Golf Nationals Park is part of a larger partnership, which makes X-Golf the Exclusive Indoor Golf Partner of the Washington Nationals.

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game, with 98 percent accuracy. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving alcohol and a number of food options.

Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 115+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 115+ locations, with more than 40 in development, and plans to double in size again in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

SOURCE X-Golf America