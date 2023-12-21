X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WASHINGTON NATIONALS, INCLUDING NEW LOCATION AT NATIONALS PARK

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America, the largest indoor golf simulator entertainment brand, announces a new corporately owned location at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., part of a long-term partnership with the ball club. As X-Golf looks to expand its footprint in 2024, X-Golf Nationals Park will be the second location in conjunction with a Major League ballpark and the brand's second corporate location.

"As we continue to see record expansion of our franchised venues, it's truly exciting to develop an aggressive corporate-owned strategy," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "With the established success at X-Golf AmFam, this second baseball location will solidify the brand's unique alignment for a golf experience in a stadium environment. We're really looking forward to opening the doors for fans at X-Golf Nationals Park."

Slated to open in the summer of 2024, X-Golf Nationals Park marks the first vendor in Nationals Park's First Street retail space, welcoming residents from across the region to the Capital Riverfront, one of the hottest and rapidly growing entertainment districts in the country. The attraction will be open to the public year-round and will not require a ticket to a baseball game for entry.

"The Washington Nationals pride ourselves on creating spaces for community members and sports fans to visit and enjoy spending time," said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. "The new X-Golf location builds on that, and we're excited to welcome them to Nationals Park and the Capital Riverfront."

With a footprint encompassing 8,700+ sq. ft and eight golf simulators, X-Golf Nationals Park will offer visitors the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. A lively bar and a sports lounge area with multiple large screen TVs throughout will round out the atmosphere.

"We're thrilled to welcome X-Golf's first location in Washington, D.C., to Nationals Park and the vibrant Capital Riverfront neighborhood," said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. "X-Golf adds another exciting amenity to the neighborhood for residents and visitors alike that will create local jobs, unique experiences and lasting memories for years to come."

X-Golf Nationals Park is part of a larger partnership, which makes X-Golf the Exclusive Indoor Golf Partner of the Washington Nationals. Additional elements of the agreement include ballpark signage as well as an X-Golf-themed contest during an inning break of select Nationals games.

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game, with 98 percent accuracy. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options.

Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 95+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

About X-Golf America

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept.

About Events DC

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, delivers premier event services and flexible venue space across the nation's capital. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), and built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States.

