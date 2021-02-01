X-Golf America Announces PGA TOUR Player Max Homa As New Brand Ambassador

A California native and Scottsdale resident, Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship for his first PGA TOUR victory in May 2019 with a three-shot victory over Joel Dahmen. He received a two-year extension of his PGA TOUR card, as well as spots in the PGA Championship and in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

"We're incredibly excited to launch this partnership with Max in 2021, especially as we continue to grow the brand with year-over-year doubled growth of our venues," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "His recognition and respect within the golf industry is unmatched and we couldn't think of a better PGA TOUR professional that fits from a brand alignment perspective. With the Paige Spiranac partnership in 2020 and now Max in 2021, X-Golf is poised to push out some really fun content this year."

"X-Golf venues are ideal to practice, play and generally have a great time in a safe way," said PGA TOUR professional Max Homa. "Their technology is the most accurate I've seen in the simulator space, especially with the short game and putting capabilities. I've never seen anything so realistic and I'm pumped to start sharing content, and of course, roasting some swings."

X-Golf America's state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled accuracy and realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer guests the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, they have branched nationally to multiple states, including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The company has successfully opened and maintained 25 franchisees across the country, with year-over-year doubled growth planned for 2021 and beyond.

In addition, X-Golf America will be launching a new connected platform in 2021, integrating its technology and capabilities to all existing venues, personalizing the experience for X-Golf players and allowing them to track their data, develop their game and compete to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 25 locations and plans to double in size again with an additional 25 to 35 locations planned for 2021. It has been recently ranked No. 1 in Category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®. For additional information, visit www.xgolffranchise.com or call 323-400-6611.

