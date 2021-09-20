X-Golf America Boasts 75th Store Signing

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, celebrates the franchise agreement signing of their 75th location in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. This achievement surpasses the company's goal of hitting 50 locations by the end of 2021, growing its presence in more than X states and provinces this calendar year. A testament to the success of the business model, X-Golf America has swelled to X multi-unit ownership groups, including X existing store operators.

"The interest and new venue signings this year has continued to align with our accelerated growth plan as a brand," said President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D'Arcy. "Increased attention across the entire sport, combined with the lowered barrier of intimidation at X-Golf, has powered the ongoing success of our business model. Focused investment on technology, coupled with operations expertise will further X-Golf's capability to build the singular brand in a segmented marketplace."

The new locations will feature X-Golf America's proprietary technology with state-of-the-art simulators and software, as well as a full bars and restaurants. Offering tee times, private lessons, tournaments and events, X-Golf has the ability to cater to all skill levels.

In addition, X-Golf America will be launching a new connected platform in late 2021, integrating its technology and capabilities to all existing venues, personalizing the experience for X-Golf players and allowing them to track their data, develop their game and compete to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes.

The state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer visitors the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, the company has successfully opened and maintained more than 30 franchisees across the country and more than 35 signed agreements for future locations in the pipeine.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 30+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2021. For additional information, visit www.xgolffranchise.com or call 323-400-6611.

SOURCE X-Golf America

Related Links

https://www.xgolfsimulator.com

