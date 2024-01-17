LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America, the largest indoor golf simulator entertainment brand, announces the opening of their 100th location at X-Golf Katy in Texas. This comes on the heels of their No. 1 in golf category placement in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500.

"This open venue milestone showcases our continued focus on the guest golf experience and operational expertise," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "With an added 40+ locations in various stages of development, all indicators track towards continued rapid growth. Additionally, being recognized as best in category of the Franchise 500 list showcases the dominance of the brand in indoor golf."

X-GOLF AMERICA OPENS 100TH LOCATION AND TOPS ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500 LIST Post this

In addition to the 100th opening, X-Golf America recently announced plans for their two corporate locations in Denville, NJ and in the Washington Nationals stadium, as well as recent partnership with Good Boy Vodka and John Daly. Daly will join Max Homa and Paige Spiranac as ambassadors for the X-Golf America.

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game, with 98 percent accuracy. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options.

Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 100 locations and plans to continue rapid growth in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 100 locations, with more than 40 in development, and plans to continue its rapid growth in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

SOURCE X-Golf America