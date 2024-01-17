X-GOLF AMERICA OPENS 100TH LOCATION AND TOPS ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500 LIST

News provided by

X-Golf America

17 Jan, 2024, 10:16 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America, the largest indoor golf simulator entertainment brand, announces the opening of their 100th location at X-Golf Katy in Texas. This comes on the heels of their No. 1 in golf category placement in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500.

Continue Reading

"This open venue milestone showcases our continued focus on the guest golf experience and operational expertise," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "With an added 40+ locations in various stages of development, all indicators track towards continued rapid growth. Additionally, being recognized as best in category of the Franchise 500 list showcases the dominance of the brand in indoor golf."

In addition to the 100th opening, X-Golf America recently announced plans for their two corporate locations in Denville, NJ and in the Washington Nationals stadium, as well as recent partnership with Good Boy Vodka and John Daly. Daly will join Max Homa and Paige Spiranac as ambassadors for the X-Golf America.

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game, with 98 percent accuracy. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options.

Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 100 locations and plans to continue rapid growth in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

About X-Golf America
X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 100 locations, with more than 40 in development, and plans to continue its rapid growth in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

SOURCE X-Golf America

Also from this source

X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WASHINGTON NATIONALS, INCLUDING NEW LOCATION AT NATIONALS PARK

X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WASHINGTON NATIONALS, INCLUDING NEW LOCATION AT NATIONALS PARK

X-Golf America, the largest indoor golf simulator entertainment brand, announces a new corporately owned location at Nationals Park in Washington D.C....
X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES GOLF ICON JOHN DALY AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES GOLF ICON JOHN DALY AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

X-Golf, the largest indoor golf simulator entertainment brand, in partnership with Good Boy Vodka, announces a partnership with legendary golfer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.