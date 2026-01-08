X-Humanoid Showcases Fully Autonomous and More Useful Robotics Solutions at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, which opens on January 6th, 2026, Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics (X-Humanoid) presented its advanced more useful robots, including Embodied Tien Kung 2.0 and Embodied Tien Kung Ultra, reflecting significant progress toward creating robots that are truly capable and skilled at real-world tasks. Through live, fully autonomous demonstrations, X-Humanoid demonstrated the advanced capabilities of China's applied, industry-focused robotics sector.

The Embodied Tien Kung 2.0 robot performing sorting tasks at CES Embodied Tien Kung Ultra running at CES

Founded in November 2023, Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics Co., Ltd. is a technology company specializing in embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics. The company focuses on the research, development, and application of next-generation intelligent robots that integrate artificial intelligence, motion control, and human–robot interaction.

X-Humanoid, steadfast in its mission to make embodied intelligence fully autonomous and more practical, presented its robots' self-directed operational capabilities through live on-site demos, showcasing how its robotics development is increasingly oriented toward deployable, more useful systems to a global audience.

To ensure robots that are capable and skilled at real-world tasks, X-Humanoid has developed two core platforms:

Embodied Tien Kung : a universal robotics platform, which provides an industrial-grade robot body engineered for long endurance, high payload capacity, and coordinated bimanual operation.

: a universal robotics platform, which provides an industrial-grade robot body engineered for long endurance, high payload capacity, and coordinated bimanual operation. Wise KaiWu: a universal embodied AI platform, which integrates cognitive and physical systems to form a closed-loop system encompassing perception, decision-making, and execution, paving the way for embodied robots to achieve full autonomy and broader real-world applicability.

During the live demonstrations, Embodied Tien Kung 2.0 performed fully autonomous parts sorting and interacted with visitors, offering a direct, hands-on view of its fast, accurate, and resilient operation.

Powered by X-Humanoid's proprietary cross-ontology Base Model VLA XR-1, the robot autonomously and smoothly performed a complete workflow of grasping, sorting, and placing components. It consistently adapted to variables such as changing object positions, environmental changes outside the conveyor zone, and spatial adjustments, demonstrating strong generalization. Its performance highlights three key strengths:

Fast : Using the proprietary UVMC (Unified Vision-Motion Codes) technology, the robot builds a direct bridge between visual perception and physical action, transforming what it sees into instinctive physical responses—analogous to human reflexes—to handle unexpected situations with minimal latency in sorting scenarios.

: Using the proprietary UVMC (Unified Vision-Motion Codes) technology, the robot builds a direct bridge between visual perception and physical action, transforming what it sees into instinctive physical responses—analogous to human reflexes—to handle unexpected situations with minimal latency in sorting scenarios. Accurate : With a high-frequency control capability exceeding 60 Hz, it converts visual data into smooth, precise motion commands in real time, enabling high-speed dynamic grasping and closing the gap between seeing and doing.

: With a high-frequency control capability exceeding 60 Hz, it converts visual data into smooth, precise motion commands in real time, enabling high-speed dynamic grasping and closing the gap between seeing and doing. Resilient: It demonstrates robust bimanual coordination. If the right arm misses a part, the left arm immediately steps in to complete the grasp, ensuring continuous operation and operational consistency in sorting tasks.

X-Humanoid has deployed its solutions with partners across sectors, focusing on high-risk, high-intensity, and repetitive labor scenarios. For example, Embodied Tien Kung 2.0 and Tian Yi 2.0 are now operating on the unmanned production line at a Foton Cummins engine plant. There, they autonomously handle bin pickup, transport, and placement, adapting to various shelf heights and container types—marking a successful transition from controlled testing environments to live industrial production.

In addition, the company(X-Humanoid) has implemented humanoid robots for high-risk power grid inspections in collaboration with the China Electric Power Research Institute, and partnered with the Li-Ning Sports Science Laboratory to conduct long-duration, high-intensity athletic shoe testing using humanoid robots. Recently, X-Humanoid also entered into an agreement with Bayer to jointly further the development of humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence technologies for applications in solid pharmaceutical manufacturing, packaging, quality control, warehousing, and logistics.

Also on display was the Embodied Tien Kung Ultra, which showcased exceptional stability and mobility during extended running demonstrations. It is the world's first champion of humanoid robot to complete a half-marathon (21.0975 km) fully autonomously without remote control, finishing in 2:40:42. Additionally, it is the first humanoid robot to run 100 meters autonomously in 21.50 seconds, winning the first-ever humanoid robot games. These extreme endurance and sprint tests validate the platform's stability, durability, and autonomous capability, laying a foundation for long-term, stable, and independent operation in real-world environments.

The Embodied Tien Kung 2.0 further demonstrates embodied intelligence's interactive capabilities, including serving as a host at the World Robot Conference 2025 and deploying one of the earliest fully autonomous guided tour solutions at scale in unmanned exhibition halls. Enhanced by the Wise Kaiwu platform, it recognizes and responds in multiple languages and can coordinate a fleet of robots through an intelligent multi-agent dispatch system. This progress supports future applications in consultation, tour guiding, and other service and operational scenarios.

X-Humanoid's participation at CES 2026 represents a focused presentation of its core mission—building robots that are truly capable and skilled at real-world tasks. From extreme environment testing to industrial validation, and from key technological breakthroughs to open ecosystem development, X-Humanoid remains dedicated to creating measurable, application-driven value across industries.

As 2026 marks a pivotal year for embodied intelligence moving from demonstration to scaled adoption, the company used the global stage of CES to interpret the Smarter AI for All theme, articulate its philosophy of embodied intelligence empowering all industries to an international audience, and drive the entire industry forward.

For more details of the humanoid robot innovations from X-Humanoid, please visit: https://www.x-humanoid.com/.

SOURCE Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics