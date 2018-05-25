x-IBM Global Vice President launches Blockchain based Cyber-Security Startup

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajay Jotwani as a Cofounder & CEO of i2Chain, Inc (www.i2chain.net) launches a cyber security start up with focus on securing the Information and Identity.

The timing coincides with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a EU standard, setting the stage for protecting the security and access interest of online and digital consumers globally.

i2Chain enables companies comply with regulations like GDPR but more importantly the i2Chain's platform under development empowers users to be in complete control of their information and identity.

Ajay Jotwani's expertise over the previous 15 years has enabled securing and managing information and core content repositories of global Fortune 1000 companies. His deep expertise in cyber security, information management and infrastructure operations including over 20 years of leadership, product management, business development and global operations experience are valuable tools to progress the mission of i2Chain.

Prior to launching i2Chain, Ajay Jotwani was the founder Vice President of Digital Workplace Services (DWS) at IBM. DWS, a new business segment envisioned & incubated under Ajay's leadership delivered approximately $1B signings run rate in under a year. As P&L owner of DWS, Ajay redefined the paradigm of Product Management & Business development, and led the teams to transform the offerings by consolidating, simplifying and modeling it a 100% XaaS based, thereby making it easier for clients and partners to consume.

Prior to IBM, Ajay Jotwani held leadership and executive positions with Wipro, Mphasis, and others in the areas of global Infrastructure services and Security services.

"The two assets - Information and Identity never ever lose value. i2Chain, as a pure-play cyber security enterprise will dedicate itself to the sole purpose of protecting Information and Identity", says Ajay Jotwani, Founder & CEO of i2Chain, Inc. Ajay expresses his excitement at the launch of i2Chain and is energized to focus on securing the Information and Identity leveraging natively secure Blockchain technologies".

i2Chain platform will soon deliver the 'chain' platform. Watch the space for more information.

About i2Chain, Inc. (www.i2chain.net)

i2Chain, Inc, a San Francisco based cyber security is a pure-play company focused on securing Information and Identity. I2Chain is presently on a stealth mode and will disclose the time frame for the prototype.

Please contact media@i2chain.net or sales@i2chain.net for additional information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-ibm-global-vice-president-launches-blockchain-based-cyber-security-startup-300655074.html

SOURCE i2Chain, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.i2chain.net

