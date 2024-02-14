X-LINK by LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM US Expands Market Presence with Amazon Distribution Network Launch in February 2024

News provided by

LEAX

14 Feb, 2024, 12:02 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-LINK by LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM, a renowned telecom equipment manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming availability of its LTE and WIFI Mesh Router on Amazon, commencing in February.

Among the featured offerings is the plug-and-play indoor AX3000 Dual Band WIFI 6 Mesh Router, equipped with a built-in SIM card slot. This innovative product caters to consumers residing in unserved and underserved areas, providing an enhanced internet connectivity experience. The X-Link modem presents an ideal solution for residents with home offices in multi-level dwellings, small businesses aiming to offer internet services to their customers, as well as applications in homeschool classrooms, convention centers, or theaters.

Designed to operate multiple connected devices within service areas, the X-LINK router delivers impressive internet speeds of up to 600Mbps in download and 150Mbps in upload. Users can connect seamlessly via WIFI, enjoying maximum speeds of 2402Mbps on 5GHz and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz for activities such as gaming, streaming, video conferencing, and more. The flexibility extends to the creation of personalized mesh WIFI networks, eradicating troublesome dead zones.

The X-LINK products will be exhibited at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month.

X-LINK by LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM continues to lead the way in providing innovative telecom solutions, and the partnership with Amazon's distribution network marks an exciting milestone in reaching and serving a broader consumer base. Stay tuned for the official product launch on Amazon, where users can experience the future of seamless and high-speed connectivity.

For more information about the AX3000 Dual Band WIFI 6 Mesh Router visit, http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CSYG453M?ref=myi_title_dp&th=1 and the X-Link 4G LTE CAT12 AX3000 Dual Band WIFI 6 Router https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CSX3293V?ref=myi_title_dp&th=1

Media Contact: Margaret McKoin
Email: margaret@thetimegroup.net 
Phone: 1+ 817-403-0866

SOURCE LEAX

Also from this source

LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM Set to Unveil Innovation at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona

LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM, a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry, is gearing up to showcase its latest innovations at the Mobile World...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.