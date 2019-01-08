X-mini(TM) unveils three new portable Bluetooth speakers at CES 2019 with a sensorial sound experience

Taking music listening 'Beyond Sound', the X-mini™ TWISX™, X-mini™ CLICK 3 and X-mini™ SUPA 2 also feature design details which appeal to the eye, and one's sense of touch.

The new portable Bluetooth speakers will be available in Q3 2019.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning audio brand X-mini™ today announced the launch of their latest range of portable Bluetooth speakers - the X-mini™ TWISX™, X-mini™ CLICK 3 and X-mini™ SUPA 2 - at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. True to X-mini's mission to take music enjoyment "Beyond Sound", each portable speaker is designed for music lovers to enjoy their favourite tunes at their convenience, whether they are at home or on the move.

Hoong He Hin, Chief Executive Officer of X-mini, says: "This year, in line with our tagline 'Beyond Sound', X-mini aims to humanize technology, fusing technology and material for a unique sensorial sound experience. We want to deliver a holistic sound experience for music lovers, not only through audio, but also by invoking other senses like sight and touch. As such, we've included design details to help them enjoy seeing and touching our products, as well as hearing them. Our three new X-mini speakers deliver X-mini's signature clear sound, and all in compact designs which make it easy for music lovers to enjoy their tunes anywhere."

X-mini™ TWISX™

'For Twisted Fun Everywhere'

The everyday portable Bluetooth speaker for robust, clear sound

With its unique cylindrical design and compact form factor, the new X-mini TWISX stands out from the crowd. It delivers heavy music performance, but is also lightweight at only 383g. Its ergonomically curved grip design with textured grooves allows the perfect grip in your hand, so you can carry the portable X-mini TWISX with you anytime. It is IPX5 certified and water-resistant, and its splash-proof design makes it a welcome addition at pool parties and outdoor gatherings.

The X-mini TWISX uses the X-mini Proprietary TWISX™ Control: a single swivel nub designed to deliver a superior sound experience with an effortless twist of the hand. Twist and hold its knob to the left and right to skip to previous and next tracks, or press down once to pause or play music. You can also twist knobs to the left and right, to control music volume.

Powered by a 12-watt triple driver system in a precision space design, the X-mini TWISX delivers a powerful, robust sound performance everywhere you go. Designed for optimum sound delivery, its compact speaker body makes efficient use of space, housing its triple driver system which consists of two 50mm active drivers and a 50mm x 120mm passive radiator driver.

The X-mini TWISX also has two pre-set EQ settings: Vocal and X.Bass. Boost X-mini's signature clear sound by choosing the X.Bass EQ setting at a click of a button, or double-click the same button to activate True Wireless Stereo pairing.

To help you share your music everywhere, the X-mini TWISX can be used horizontally or vertically, allowing for flexibility whether you're travelling, or listening to music outdoors or at home. The X-mini TWISX can also fit into most bicycle water bottle cages for easy transportation. Its multi-function tilt stand is designed at a 26-degree angle, for a maximized sound experience. It is also True Wireless Stereo enabled, offering robust stereo quality sound performance with left and right channel stereo sound when two X-mini TWISX units are paired together.



With its large 5,200mAh battery capacity, the X-mini TWISX offers up to 12 hours of music playtime, so you can savour your favourite tunes for longer. It also offers dual connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 Technology (compatible with most devices) and a 3.5mm AUX-in jack. It also comes with a built-in microphone, for hands-free calls.

X-mini™ CLICK 3

'Made For Selfies'

The ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with X-mini's signature clear sound

Lightweight, fun-sized and splash-proof, the new ultra portable X-mini CLICK 3 is ready to travel anywhere with you. Weighing just 92g and fitting easily in the palm of your hand, it offers a big, full sound experience with its large 40mm driver.

True to its name, the X-mini CLICK 3 is perfect for taking selfies: it's designed with a camera-inspired shutter release button, just like traditional film cameras. Hold up the X-mini CLICK 3 and double-click the remote shutter to take pictures, and complete your selfie experience with an LED light burst effect, which mimics the flash burst of a camera.

The X-mini CLICK 3 is ergonomically designed so its curved shape fits snugly in your palm, without restricting sound quality. It offers a better grip when taking pictures, thanks to its waterproof silicone wrist strap, and also has an anti-slip silicone base to keep the X-mini CLICK 3 firmly in place when music is playing.

Enjoy up to 6 hours of playback time when out and about with the X-mini CLICK 3, which is powered by a 400mAh battery. With its IPX4 rating, it is also splash resistant and rain-proof, so you can take it along easily on your travels. You can also enjoy a True Wireless Stereo sound experience when you pair two X-mini CLICK 3 units together.

The X-mini CLICK 3 also has a playful element in the form of tri-color LED lights: a red light for charging, blue light for Bluetooth pairing and a white light for its light burst effect mode when taking pictures. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls everywhere you go.

X-mini™ SUPA 2

'The Vintage-Inspired Home Stereo'

The portable Bluetooth speaker for rich, detailed and full-range sound

With its vintage-inspired design, the new X-mini SUPA 2 is a portable home stereo speaker that fits right into your home. Designed for working urbanites to enjoy highly detailed, full-range and rich sound, the 30-watt speaker delivers loud, powerful audio. It is also X-mini's first speaker with a six-driver system, which consists of four active drivers (two 58mm drivers and two 36mm drivers), and two 60mm by 120mm passive radiator drivers for extra clarity and rich details, and enhanced bass.

Customize your audio experience with the X-mini SUPA 2's 3 preset EQs - Clarity, Vocal or X.Bass - to get the best of your music. Its multi-functional handle and tilt stand can be set at 30 degrees, the angle designed to deliver the perfect sound experience for you. The handle and tilt stand can also be converted to a carrying arm, so you can bring your music anywhere you go. Powered by a 5,200 mAh battery, the X-mini SUPA 2 offers up to 8 hours of playback time, making it ideal for a relaxing night of music with loved ones.

While many music lovers are used to controlling their music from their mobile phones or tablets, the X-mini SUPA 2 offers easy music control at your fingertips with its Smart Magnetic Maestro™ remote controller. It automatically powers on or off when the magnetic remote is lifted off the speaker or placed back in position, and controls basic playback functions, volume control, EQ modes and the answering of phone calls.

The X-mini SUPA 2's vintage-inspired styling celebrates timeless moments and fun memories. It is designed to complement your home decor, so it looks - and feels - right at home. Convert its multi-functional tilt stand into a carrying arm, so you can place it wherever you like in your home - whether it's the kitchen, bedroom or living room. It also has dual connectivity, with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a 3.5mm AUX-in jack. The X-mini SUPA 2 charges via a USB Type C cable, and has a built-in microphone for calls. Its bi-colored light indicator radiates elegantly, helping you relax and enjoy a holistic sound experience.

Summary of features, availability and pricing

Features X-mini TWISX X-mini CLICK 3 X-mini SUPA 2 Sound Profile

Robust, Clear Sound Signature Clear Sound Rich, Detailed, Full-range Sound Positioning

Twisted Fun Everywhere Made for Selfies Vintage-inspired Home Stereo Target Audience

Social-seeking Music Sharer Gen Z/ Young Millennials looking to make memories on their travels Working urbanites seeking to unwind with music at home Product Specifications Type (Everyday) Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Travel-friendly) Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Home) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Driver (Speaker) Magnetically Shielded 50mm (4 ohm) x 2 Magnetically Shielded 40mm (4 ohm) Magnetically Shielded 58mm (4 ohm) x 2

Driver (Tweeter) NA NA Magnetically Shielded 36mm (4 ohm) x 2

Driver (Passive Radiator) (50 x 120mm) x 1 NA (60 x 120mm) X 2

IPX Rating IPX5 IPX4 NA

Dimensions L185 x D65 x H65mm Ø58 x H43mm L270 x D130 x H65mm

Weight 383g 92g 952g

Loudspeaker Output 6W + 6W 3W 15W + 15W

Frequency Response 150 - 18KHz 200Hz - 18KHz 80Hz - 20KHz

Signal-to-noise >= 75dB >= 75dB >= 75dB

Distortion <= 0.5% <= 0.5% <= 0.5%

Microphone Sensitivity -42 +/- 3dB -42 +/- 3dB -42 +/- 3dB

Battery Capacity 5,200mAh 400mAh 5,200mAh

Charging Voltage 5V (USB) Type-C 5V (USB) – Micro USB 5V (USB) Type-C

Charging Time 2.5 hours (Min.) 2.5 hours (Min.) 2.5 hours (Min.) Bluetooth Specifications Operating Frequency Range 2.4GHz - 2.48GHz 2.4GHz - 2.48GHz 2.4GHz - 2.48GHz

Wireless Range Up to 10m Up to 10m Up to 10m

Bluetooth Compliant v5.0 v4.2 v5.0

Bluetooth Profile Support A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP

Bluetooth Playback Time Up to 12 hours* *Varies according to volume and genre Up to 6 hours* *Varies according to volume and genre Up to 8 hours* *Varies according to volume and genre Colors

ONYX ONYX ONYX Global Launch Date

Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2019 SRP

USD59.90 USD29.90 USD159.90

About X-mini™



Founded in 2006, X-mini revolutionised the portable speaker industry with its iconic capsule speakers. The industry pioneer consistently delivers premium award-winning audio products that punch way above size and price. Its rich audio heritage is anchored upon an early commitment to develop its signature audio drivers ground up to create crisp, robust and vibrant sounds. Today, X-mini also partners other manufacturers to embed its acoustic expertise to deliver new sound products for both the consumer and enterprise segments.

For more information, please visit www.x-mini.com, like us @Xmini.Official on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

