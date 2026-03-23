X-PHY Deepfake Detector Wins Global InfoSec Award for Innovative AI Security and Safety at RSAC 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardware cybersecurity pioneer, X-PHY Inc, today announced it has been named a winner in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) during RSA Conference 2026. X-PHY's Deepfake Detector was recognized with the Innovative AI Safety and Security Award, honouring solutions that strengthen trust and resilience as AI-driven threats accelerate across business and society.

Deepfakes and synthetic media have evolved into an everyday operational risk - fueling impersonation, fraud, social engineering and reputational damage at increasing scale. A 2025 Gartner survey found that 62% of organisations said they experienced a deepfake attack in the last 12 months, reflecting how quickly AI-driven deception has moved from edge case to mainstream business risk.

Deepfake Detector is designed to help organisations respond faster and more confidently by enabling rapid deepfake detection, foolproof ease-of-use, and practical decision support for business leaders and frontline teams.

"We're proud to be recognised by Cyber Defense Magazine with this year's Innovative AI Safety and Security award. Deepfakes have become a daily threat vector for organisations - from impersonation and fraud to social engineering - so awareness is great, but fast and practical action are essential. We built Deepfake Detector to help teams make confident decisions in real time. Because it runs fully on-device, organisations can avoid uploading sensitive media to the cloud - reducing data exposure risk and enabling faster analysis. A win-win for business security," said Camellia Chan, CEO of X-PHY Inc.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. X-PHY Inc is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

X-PHY will be at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco. To learn more about Deepfake Detector and X-PHY's work in AI security and safety, visit X-PHY at RSA Booth 5256.

About X-PHY Inc

X-PHY Inc is a pioneering cybersecurity company dedicated to hardware-based cybersecurity solutions that protect data at its core. Built on the principle of Security by Design, X-PHY embeds protection directly at the physical layer for proactive, autonomous, and real-time defense against evolving cyber threats. Headquartered in California, USA, X-PHY Inc was established in 2021 and has since developed a growing portfolio of over 50 patents, reinforcing its commitment to innovative AI-embedded security at the hardware level. The company's patented solutions safeguard endpoints, servers, and data centers, ensuring zero-trust resilience across industries.

X-PHY Inc is part of the Flexxon Group, a leader in hardware engineering and memory solutions, leveraging its legacy of innovation and expertise in secure storage to build cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies for the digital world.

For more information, please visit:

X-PHY: x-phy.com

Flexxon: flexxon.com

SOURCE X-PHY Inc