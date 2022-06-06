X-ray Crystallography Market Size to Grow by USD 493.74 Million | Anton Paar GmbH and Bruker Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by end-user, the pharmaceutical segment is the leading segment in the market.

Based on segmentation by end-user, the is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

Outsourcing of the drug discovery process is one of the key trends in the x-ray crystallography market.

is one of the key trends in the x-ray crystallography market. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 11.25%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is How big is the North American market?

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

X-ray Crystallography Market 2022-2026: Scope

The x-ray crystallography market report covers the following areas:

X-ray Crystallography Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The x-ray crystallography market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ARINAX SAS, Bruker Corp., Calibre Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Hitachi High Tech Corp., HUBER Diffraktionstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Intertek Group Plc, MiTeGen LLC, Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Spectris Plc, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Anton Paar GmbH - The company offers x-ray crystallography, namely X-Ray diffraction.

The company offers x-ray crystallography, namely X-Ray diffraction. Bruker Corp. - The company offers x-ray crystallography, namely Single Crystal X-ray Diffractometers.

The company offers x-ray crystallography, namely Single Crystal X-ray Diffractometers. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers x-ray crystallography to support both stand-alone and integrated drug discovery projects.

The company offers x-ray crystallography to support both stand-alone and integrated drug discovery projects. Olympus Corp. - The company offers x-ray crystallography such as XRD and XRF analyzers.

The company offers x-ray crystallography such as XRD and XRF analyzers. PerkinElmer Inc. - The company offers x-ray crystallography such as XRD Detector Series.

X-ray Crystallography Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Pharmaceutical



Biotechnology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

X-ray Crystallography Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist x-ray crystallography market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the x-ray crystallography market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the x-ray crystallography market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of x-ray crystallography market vendors

X-ray Crystallography Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 493.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ARINAX SAS, Bruker Corp., Calibre Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Hitachi High Tech Corp., HUBER Diffraktionstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Intertek Group Plc, MiTeGen LLC, Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Spectris Plc, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Anton Paar GmbH

Exhibit 89: Anton Paar GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Anton Paar GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Anton Paar GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 92: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 97: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 102: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 107: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 112: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Rigaku Corp.

Exhibit 117: Rigaku Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Rigaku Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Rigaku Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 120: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Tecan Group Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Tecan Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Tecan Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Tecan Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Tecan Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

