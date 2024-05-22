X-Ray Detectors Market to be Worth $4.81 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'X-Ray Detectors Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Flat Panel [Digital, Retrofit] [Portable, Fixed], Computed Radiography, Charge Coupled, Line Scan) Application (Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial) – Global Forecast to 2031', published by Meticulous Research®, the x-ray detectors market is projected to reach $4.81 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4555

X-ray detectors are used to detect primary and secondary X-ray radiation and analyze the spatial distribution, spectrum, flux, and several other properties of X-rays. These detectors are used in X-ray systems with wide applications in the medical, industrial, dental, veterinary, and security industries.

The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the growing geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases & respiratory infections, rising demand for x-ray imaging in industrial & security markets, growing adoption of digital x-ray detectors, and the increasing utilization of x-ray detectors for early diagnosis & clinical applications. Moreover, technological advancements in emerging markets and the ongoing innovations in x-ray imaging systems with the potential to fulfill unmet needs are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals creates a challenge for market growth.

Although the use of x-ray detectors is gaining traction, several challenges hinder the widespread adoption. One significant challenge is the lack of skilled professionals for operating x-ray detector systems. X-ray detectors are becoming more popular in healthcare settings due to their advantages such as low radiation doses, greater spatial resolution, outdoor radiography, low initial investment, compatibility with a wide range of traditional systems, effectiveness for smaller or low-volume clinics, and greater flexibility due to multiple sizes. However, using these systems requires trained and skilled professionals, which can be difficult to find. Additionally, x-ray detectors are evolving due to the integration of advanced technologies. In order to keep up with these changes, healthcare providers must invest in employee training and education. However, the costs of purchasing and maintaining x-ray detectors are high, making it difficult for some healthcare providers, especially those in low-income countries, to invest in employee training. Also, there is limited availability of skilled operators in low-income countries. These factors limit the adoption of digital X-ray systems, restricting the market's growth.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4555

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the x-ray detectors market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments. The key players profiled in the x-ray detectors market report are CareRay Medical Systems Co. (China), iRay Technology (China), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Varex Imaging Corporation (U.S.), Trixell (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Rayence Co., Ltd (South Korea), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Vieworks Co., Ltd (South Korea), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan).

Increasing Utilization of X-Ray Detectors for Early Diagnosis & Clinical Applications

Early diagnosis of diseases leads to better treatment and future care. The early diagnosis of diseases helps medical professionals and patients take up various important medical decisions in terms of care and support. There are many advantages of obtaining an accurate and early diagnosis. Laboratory examination is one of the most effective and practiced diagnostic testing techniques. Diagnostic imaging tests utilizing radiographs, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, or nuclear medicine to create visual representations of a body's interior are used to diagnose various non-communicable or chronic diseases.

The applications of X-ray imaging in the medical field are manifold and have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements. Depending on the clinical needs, some X-ray systems enable diagnostic imaging while others support interventional procedures. X-ray detector design requirements for different medical applications can vary strongly with respect to size and shape, spatial resolution, frame rates, and X-ray flux. Thus, various clinical X-ray applications generate specific requirements for the respective medical systems and, consequently, for the detectors used therein.

The x-ray detectors market is segmented by Product (Flat Panel Detectors [Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Type {Indirect Flat Panel Detectors (Cesium Iodide Flat Panel Detectors, Gadolinium Oxysulfide Flat Panel Detectors), Direct Flat Panel Detectors}, Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View {Large-area Flat Panel Detectors, Medium-area Flat Panel Detectors, Small-area Flat Panel Detectors}, Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability {Portable Detectors, Fixed Detectors}, Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System {Digital X-Ray Systems, Retrofit X-Ray Systems], Computed Radiography Detectors, Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors, Line Scan Detectors), Application (Medical Applications [Static Imaging {Radiography (Chest Radiography, Orthopedic Radiography, Other Radiography Applications), Mammography}, Dynamic Imaging {General Fluoroscopy, Cardiovascular Imaging, Surgical Imaging, Interventional Spine Procedures, Other Imaging Techniques}], Dental Applications, Security Applications, Industrial Applications, Veterinary Applications) and Geography.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=4555

Among all products, in 2024, the flat panel detectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of 63.8% of the x-ray detectors market. Flat panel detectors are used in digital radiography (DR) for the conversion of X-rays to light (indirect conversion) or charge (direct conversion), which is then interpreted using a thin film transistor (TFT) array. FPDs are used for medical imaging (CT, X-ray, mammography) and in several extraoral imaging devices. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as advantages of flat panel detectors like higher spatial resolution, ease of use, portability, and a wide range of applications in dental radiology, mammography, orthopedic radiology, and scientific radiology, among others. Flat panel detectors are increasingly being used in mammography applications owing to improved image quality, reduced radiation dose, and faster imaging.

Among applications, in 2024, the medical applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of 59.3% of the x-ray detectors market. X-ray detectors are used in medical applications to picture internal body parts to diagnose and treat factures, abnormalities or diseases. Despite the availability of various innovative imaging modalities, such as MRI and ultrasound, X-ray imaging remains the first choice of testing in most cases due to its easy availability, low cost, and satisfactory performance. The medical applications segment is further bifurcated into static imaging and dynamic imaging. The dynamic imaging segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries for treating such diseases is driving the growth of the X-ray detectors market for dynamic imaging.

Among geographies, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 33.4% of the x-ray detectors market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, the Asia-Pacific x-ray detectors market is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of the segment is due to growing burden of elderly population suffering from chronic diseases, rising income levels leading to improving access to healthcare facilities, government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector, growing adoption of advanced medical technologies, and strategic growth focus of large companies in the region. For instance, the aging population is a risk factor for an increase in osteoarthritis, leading to a potential increase in the demand for X-ray imaging. According to a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Science, the number of knee arthroplasties in Japan is estimated to increase from 87,887 in 2018 to 114,369 by 2030. At the same time, the number of hip arthroplasties is estimated to increase from 63,414 in 2018 to 124,667 by 2030. This trend is expected to boost the demand for X-ray imaging in the country and subsequently support the growth of the X-ray detectors market.

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/x-ray-detectors-market-4555

Scope of the Report :

X-Ray Detectors Market—by Product

Flat Panel Detectors, by Type Indirect Flat Panel Detectors Cesium Iodide (CsI) Flat Panel Detectors Gadolinium Oxysulfide (Gd 2 O 2 s or GoS) Flat Panel Detectors Direct Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View Large-Area Flat Panel Detectors Medium-Area Flat Panel Detectors Small-Area Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability Portable Detectors Fixed Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System New Digital X-ray Systems Retrofit X-ray Systems

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

X-Ray Detectors Market—by Application

Medical Applications Static Imaging Radiography Chest Radiography Orthopedic Radiography Other Radiography Applications

(Note - Other Radiography Applications include imaging of the brain, abdomen, urinary system, and planning of radiation therapy) Mammography

Dynamic Imaging General Fluoroscopy Cardiovascular Imaging Surgical Imaging Interventional Spine Procedures Other Imaging Techniques

(Note - Other Imaging Techniques include biopsies and locating foreign bodies)



Dental Applications

Security Applications

Industrial Applications

Veterinary Applications

X-Ray Detectors Market—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Denmark Ireland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/37090832

Related Reports:

Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography - Forecast to 2027

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (X-ray (Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Application (Orthopedic, OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025

X-ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Consumables), Imaging Technique (Film-based Imaging, Digital Imaging), Dimension (2D X-ray, 3D X-ray), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

Digital X-ray Systems Market by Product (Fixed [Ceiling, Floor], Portable, Detectors, Software & Services) Technology (Computed, Direct) Application (Orthopedic & Trauma, Breast, Chest & Lung) End User (Hospital, Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2030

Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market by Component, Imaging Technique (Digital Imaging, Film-based Imaging), Dimension (2D X-Ray System, 3D X-Ray System, End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductors), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

Computer-aided Detection (CAD) Market by Application (Oncology [Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Liver], Cardiology), Modality (Mammography, MRI, CT, Ultrasound), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers) - Global Forecast to 2031

Related Blogs:

Top 10 Companies in X-Ray Detectors Market

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/151/x-ray-detectors-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.