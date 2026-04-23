X-Ray Detectors Market worth $5.35 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the X-Ray Detectors Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.80 billion in 2025 to USD 5.35 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Browse through 230 market data tables and 55 figures spread across 300 pages and the in-depth TOC on the 'X-Ray Detectors Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

X-Ray Detectors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 3.80 billion

USD 3.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.35 billion

USD 5.35 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.0%

X-Ray Detectors Market Trends & Insights:

By technology, flat-panel detectors are expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6%.

By type, cesium iodide flat-panel detectors are expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5%.

By panel type, the large-area-based flat-panel detector segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1%.

The Asia Pacific accounted for a 31.3% share of the X-ray detectors market in 2025.

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The X-ray detectors market is witnessing strong growth driven by advancements in detector technologies such as flat-panel and CMOS detectors, which enable high-resolution imaging, faster acquisition times, and reduced radiation exposure compared to traditional film-based systems. These innovations improve diagnostic accuracy and enhance workflow efficiency through rapid image processing and integration with digital healthcare systems. Another key trend is the ongoing shift from analog and computed radiography to fully digital radiography systems, as healthcare facilities increasingly adopt digital detectors to improve imaging performance and operational productivity.

By technology, the flat-panel detector segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global X-ray detectors market is segmented into flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed radiography (CR) detectors, line scan detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and photon-counting detectors. The flat-panel detectors segment holds a leading share of the overall market, driven primarily by its superior operational efficiency and seamless integration with digital imaging ecosystems. FPD-based systems enable rapid image acquisition, streamlined workflows, and enhanced data management, making them highly suitable for high-throughput clinical environments such as hospitals and diagnostic centers.

In addition to workflow advantages, flat-panel detectors offer high image quality, characterized by improved spatial resolution and contrast sensitivity. This makes them well-suited for a broad range of applications, including general radiography, fluoroscopy, mammography, and dental and industrial imaging. The ongoing transition from film-based and computed radiography systems to fully digital solutions is accelerating the adoption of flat-panel detectors. As healthcare providers increasingly prioritize efficiency, accuracy, and digital interoperability, FPDs have emerged as the standard of care in modern radiography.

Overall, the flat-panel detectors segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global X-ray detectors market, supported by continued technological advancements and rising demand for advanced diagnostic imaging solutions.

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By type, the Cesium Iodide segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global X-ray detectors market for flat panel detectors is segmented into: Cesium Iodide FPDs, Gadolinium Oxysulfide FPDs, Amorphous Silicon FPDs, Amorphous Selenium FPDs, CMOS FPDs, and others. The X-ray detectors market is experiencing a growing preference for cesium iodide (CsI)-based detectors, which account for a substantial share of the market due to their superior imaging performance and high X-ray absorption efficiency. CsI detectors are widely used in digital radiography systems because they can generate high-quality images while operating at relatively lower radiation doses. This capability is particularly important in modern diagnostic imaging, where healthcare providers aim to balance image clarity with patient safety.

The technological advantage of CsI detectors lies in their unique needle-like crystalline structure, which efficiently converts X-ray photons into visible light and directs it toward the photodiode layer with minimal lateral light spread. This design enhances signal efficiency, improves spatial resolution, and produces highly detailed images that are critical for accurate diagnosis. As a result, CsI-based detectors are increasingly used in applications such as general radiography, fluoroscopy, and orthopedic imaging. The rising demand for high-resolution digital imaging systems and low-dose diagnostic technologies is therefore accelerating the adoption of CsI-based detectors, supporting the continued growth of the global X-ray detectors market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is propelled by rapidly growing investments in health care infrastructure and in new-age medical technologies. Key emerging markets in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries are seeing growing investment in health care, along with rising demand for better, more efficient medical diagnostics and imaging systems. Aging populations in the region, along with a higher prevalence of chronic ailments, are making it imperative for healthcare organizations to improve early diagnosis capabilities through state-of-the-art digital X-ray equipment and detectors.

Government policies emphasizing health care improvements and investments in new-age medical facilities are providing a critical boost to the regional market. Investments in hospitals, radiology departments, and imaging centers, among others, are fueling procurement growth for superior X-ray detectors. Alongside the emergence of local players in medical device manufacturing, a shift towards digital radiography in healthcare facilities will further bolster regional market growth. In effect, the Asia Pacific region is one of the most promising segments in the global X-ray detectors market.

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Top Companies in X-Ray Detectors Market:

The Top Companies in X-Ray Detectors include Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Analogic Corporation (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Detection Technology Plc (Finland), DRTECH (South Korea), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), iRay Group (China), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), New Medical Imaging Co., Ltd (China), Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), Varex Imaging (US), among others.

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