X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is expected to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (pharma, biotech, scientific research institutes, chemical, and others), type (powder XRD, single-crystal XRD, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is characterized by significant growth, as there are many research institutes, universities, and hi-tech industries active in a wide range of R&D activities. In addition, the need to deploy XRD tools is driven by increasing emphasis on drug development and quality control.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Alvord Systems Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, Bourevestnik jsc, Bruker Corp., Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., Dandong Mastery Technology Co. Ltd., GNR srl, Haoyuan Instrument Co. Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Naugra Machines India, Nova Ventures Group Corp., Olympus Corp., PG Scientific Inc., Proto Manufacturing Inc., Rigaku Corp., SES INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and XOS

Angstrom Advanced Inc - The company offers X-ray diffractometers (XRD) such as ADX 2500 X-ray diffraction instrument, ADX 2700 X-ray diffraction instrument, and ADX 8000 Portable X-ray diffraction instrument.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pharma segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The XRD plays a key role in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly as regards R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Market Dynamics

Rise in miniaturization and portability of XRDs

Use of automation and robotics in XRDs

Growing digital learning and remote access to XRDs

Key Driver

The rise in miniaturization and portability of XRDs is a key factor driving market growth. Smaller research labs and educational institutions, as well as the industry that needs onsite analysis of materials, have been benefiting greatly from the development of miniaturized and portable XRDs due to their greater affordability and accessibility.

Major Trend

The growing use of XRD in non-crystalline materials analysis is a major trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Phacoemulsification Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 622.54 million at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2023 and 2028.

The Manometry System Market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.32 million at a CAGR of 4.77% between 2023 and 2028.

What are the key data covered in this X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio