X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is expected to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (pharma, biotech, scientific research institutes, chemical, and others), type (powder XRD, single-crystal XRD, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is characterized by significant growth, as there are many research institutes, universities, and hi-tech industries active in a wide range of R&D activities.  In addition, the need to deploy XRD tools is driven by increasing emphasis on drug development and quality control.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Alvord Systems Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, Bourevestnik jsc, Bruker Corp., Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., Dandong Mastery Technology Co. Ltd., GNR srl, Haoyuan Instrument Co. Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Naugra Machines India, Nova Ventures Group Corp., Olympus Corp., PG Scientific Inc., Proto Manufacturing Inc., Rigaku Corp., SES INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and XOS

Angstrom Advanced Inc - The company offers X-ray diffractometers (XRD) such as ADX 2500 X-ray diffraction instrument, ADX 2700 X-ray diffraction instrument, and ADX 8000 Portable X-ray diffraction instrument.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pharma segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The XRD plays a key role in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly as regards R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Market Dynamics

  • Rise in miniaturization and portability of XRDs
  • Use of automation and robotics in XRDs
  • Growing digital learning and remote access to XRDs

Key Driver

The rise in miniaturization and portability of XRDs is a key factor driving market growth. Smaller research labs and educational institutions, as well as the industry that needs onsite analysis of materials, have been benefiting greatly from the development of miniaturized and portable XRDs due to their greater affordability and accessibility.

Major Trend

The growing use of XRD in non-crystalline materials analysis is a major trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Phacoemulsification Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 622.54 million at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Manometry System Market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.32 million at a CAGR of 4.77% between 2023 and 2028. 

What are the key data covered in this X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Train Collision Avoidance System Market to grow by USD 14.04 billion growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Growing adoption of high-speed rail by emerging economies - Technavio

Train Collision Avoidance System Market to grow by USD 14.04 billion growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Growing adoption of high-speed rail by emerging economies - Technavio

The Train Collision Avoidance System Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly...
Leather Boots Market to grow by USD 7.72 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bata Brands Sarl Burberry Group Plc, and Crocs Inc. and many more - Technavio

Leather Boots Market to grow by USD 7.72 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bata Brands Sarl Burberry Group Plc, and Crocs Inc. and many more - Technavio

The leather boots market is estimated to grow by USD 7.72 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.57%. The leather boots market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.