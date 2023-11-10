X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is expected to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (pharma, biotech, scientific research institutes, chemical, and others), type (powder XRD, single-crystal XRD, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is characterized by significant growth, as there are many research institutes, universities, and hi-tech industries active in a wide range of R&D activities. In addition, the need to deploy XRD tools is driven by increasing emphasis on drug development and quality control.
Company Profile:
Alvord Systems Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, Bourevestnik jsc, Bruker Corp., Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., Dandong Mastery Technology Co. Ltd., GNR srl, Haoyuan Instrument Co. Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Naugra Machines India, Nova Ventures Group Corp., Olympus Corp., PG Scientific Inc., Proto Manufacturing Inc., Rigaku Corp., SES INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and XOS
Angstrom Advanced Inc - The company offers X-ray diffractometers (XRD) such as ADX 2500 X-ray diffraction instrument, ADX 2700 X-ray diffraction instrument, and ADX 8000 Portable X-ray diffraction instrument.
X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Segmentation Analysis
The pharma segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The XRD plays a key role in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly as regards R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes.
X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Market Dynamics
- Rise in miniaturization and portability of XRDs
- Use of automation and robotics in XRDs
- Growing digital learning and remote access to XRDs
Key Driver
The rise in miniaturization and portability of XRDs is a key factor driving market growth. Smaller research labs and educational institutions, as well as the industry that needs onsite analysis of materials, have been benefiting greatly from the development of miniaturized and portable XRDs due to their greater affordability and accessibility.
Major Trend
The growing use of XRD in non-crystalline materials analysis is a major trend in the market.
What are the key data covered in this X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market between 2023 and 2028.
- Precise estimation of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market companies.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
