X-Ray Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 3.79 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing incidence of chronic diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global X-ray equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances. However, high cost of X-ray equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG, Finapoline SAS, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Corp., and Varex Imaging Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-ray equipment market 2024-2028

X-Ray Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3799.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG, Finapoline SAS, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Corp., and Varex Imaging Corp.

Market Driver

The global X-ray equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the introduction of new products with advanced technologies. These innovations include digital X-rays, flat-panel CR systems, and radiation-based imaging techniques. Vendors like Fujifilm and Canon Medical are launching new systems with improved image quality and radiation dose reduction. Digital imaging has replaced conventional film-based radiography, enhancing efficiency and image resolution. These advancements support the market's growth in the forecast period.

The healthcare sector continues to invest in X-ray equipment due to its importance in diagnosing various medical conditions. The market for X-ray systems is growing, with technologies such as digital X-ray and portable X-ray gaining popularity. Musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic issues are common diagnoses using X-ray technology. Demand for diagnostic imaging is increasing, driven by an aging population and rising healthcare costs.

Cancer detection is another significant application of X-ray equipment. Cardiac and arthritic diseases are also diagnosed using X-rays. The use of advanced technologies like contrast agents and computer-aided diagnosis is increasing to improve diagnostic accuracy. The market for X-ray equipment is expected to grow in the coming years due to these trends.

Market Challenges

The X-ray equipment market is facing affordability challenges due to the high cost of equipment and associated services. Radiologists, equipment, hospital, and inpatient imaging fees add to the diagnostic costs. Technology advancements have led to increased equipment costs. For instance, the average cost of digital portable X-ray units is significantly higher than analog ones. General Electric offers various digital X-ray equipment at varying prices. However, these costs make X-ray equipment inaccessible for hospitals and primary healthcare centers, particularly in low-income areas, potentially limiting market growth.

The X-Ray equipment market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Key components such as chronics, dishes, cards, dias, neuralogicals, and orthopedics play a significant role in the industry. The cost of production and procurement of these components is a major concern for manufacturers.

Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies like flat panels and digital radiography systems necessitates continuous research and development efforts. Radiology practices also face challenges in implementing these technologies due to high upfront costs and the need for extensive training. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and data security are critical issues that require constant attention. Overall, the X-Ray equipment market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and maintain competitiveness.

Segment Overview

Technology 1.1 Digital

1.2 Analog End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Diagnostic imaging centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Digital- Digital X-ray equipment, utilizing detectors like charge-coupled devices and flat panel detectors, offers real-time image capture and high processing speed. Portable models are in high demand for bedside diagnosis. Brands like Carestream DRX-1, FDR AQRO, DigitalDiagnost C90, and Optima XR220amx lead the market. Digital X-ray's advantages include lower radiation exposure, smaller installation space, retrofit options, superior image quality, increased Medicare reimbursement, digital storage, and elimination of film processing. Companies, such as Danaher Corp., invest in advanced digital X-ray technology, like 3D-CBCT Gendex GXCB-500, to stay competitive.

Research Analysis

The X-Ray Equipment Market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions for diagnosing various chronic diseases, including cardiac and neurological conditions. Medical imaging services, such as computed radiography, play a crucial role in enhancing image brightness and contrast using flat panel detectors.

These advancements significantly expand diagnostic capabilities for chronic illnesses, sports-related injuries, and age-associated diseases, like cancer, arthritis, dementia, and osteoporosis. Orthopedic imaging and bone density scans are essential components of this market, catering to the growing needs of the geriatric population. Digital imaging technology continues to revolutionize the healthcare sector, offering improved diagnostic accuracy and patient knowledge.

Market Research Overview

The X-Ray Equipment Market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions designed for medical imaging, primarily using X-rays. These systems enable healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat various conditions, from bone fractures to lung diseases. The market is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in imaging technology. Key features of X-Ray

Equipment include high resolution imaging, low radiation doses, and user-friendly interfaces. Applications span across various medical specialties, including orthopedics, cardiology, and neurosurgery. Procurement of X-Ray Equipment involves careful consideration of factors such as cost, functionality, and compatibility with existing hospital systems. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering a range of products catering to diverse healthcare needs.

