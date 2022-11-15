X-Ray Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.34 Billion, Global Healthcare Equipment Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-ray equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free Sample Report

X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global X-ray equipment market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare equipment market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of various diagnostic equipment and devices used across the therapy areas.

X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global X-ray equipment products market is highly concentrated, and the key vendors hold major market shares. Vendors compete on parameters such as R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, investments in market growth opportunities, and the expansion of distribution networks. Key vendors have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources and make significant investments in R&D. They have strong geographical coverage and develop strong relationships with end-users. The competitive environment of the global X-ray equipment market is expected to intensify during the forecast period owing to the introduction of new products.

X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Digital: The digital segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Digital X-ray equipment reduces the cost per X-ray image substantially with its high processing speed. These benefits will facilitate segment growth during the forecast period.



Analog

Geography

North America: North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising capital expenditure on healthcare and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes will drive the X-ray equipment market growth in the region over the forecast period.

: will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising capital expenditure on healthcare and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes will drive the X-ray equipment market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The X-ray equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime trends in the X-ray equipment market growth during the next few years. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of X-ray equipment might hamper the market growth.

X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, GE Healthcare Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Philips International BV, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Varex Imaging Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist X-ray equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the X-ray equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the X-ray equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of X-ray equipment market vendors

X-Ray Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.34 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, GE Healthcare Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Philips International BV, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Varex Imaging Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 85: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Carestream Health Inc.

Exhibit 89: Carestream Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Carestream Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Carestream Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

Exhibit 92: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 93: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 94: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Segment focus

10.6 GE Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 96: GE Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: GE Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: GE Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 99: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 New Medical Imaging Co ltd

Exhibit 104: New Medical Imaging Co ltd - Overview



Exhibit 105: New Medical Imaging Co ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: New Medical Imaging Co ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Philips International BV

Exhibit 107: Philips International BV - Overview



Exhibit 108: Philips International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Philips International BV - Key offerings

10.10 Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 113: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 118: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

