X-Ray Equipment Market size to grow by USD 3,888.72 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The x-ray equipment market is set to grow by USD 3,888.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases, need frequent diagnostic imaging, such as X-rays. There is a growth in the number of instances of these diseases worldwide. This can be attributed to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, environmental issues, lack of physical activity, overconsumption of alcohol, tobacco smoking, obesity, and unhealthy eating habits. Thus, the demand for X-ray equipment is rising, which is expected to drive the growth of the global X-ray equipment market during the forecast period. -Here is an exclusive report about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global X-Ray Equipment Market 2023-2027

The X-ray equipment market covers the following areas:

The report on the x-ray equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

X-Ray Equipment Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Technological advances are an emerging trend influencing market growth. Advances in the technology of radiographic systems lead to the development of new radiation sources and technologies by using neutrons and X-rays. Market vendors launch new software that is compatible with the existing digital X-ray systems. For instance, in August 2020, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc announced the Soltus 500 Mobile Digital X-ray, which has a distributed antenna system that optimizes wireless detector range and an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and dual collimator controls. Hence, such product launches and technological advances will support the growth of the global X-ray equipment market during the forecast period.

The high cost of X-ray equipment challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. X-ray equipment, including support services, is expensive. This increases the cost of diagnostic tests and discourages most patients from opting for such tests. Diagnostic costs include radiologist fees, equipment fees, hospital fees, and inpatient imaging fees. For example, the average cost of analog portable X-ray units is USD 57,875. Digital portable X-ray units with flat-panel detectors cost USD 180,159.5. Hence, such factors will restrict the growth of the global X-ray equipment market during the forecast period.

X-Ray Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This X-ray equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (digital and analog), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the digital segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Generally, digital X-ray equipment is of two types, namely fixed and portable. Digital X-ray equipment uses various types of solid-state digital detectors. The detectors include charge-coupled devices, flat panel detectors, and an X-ray source to detect and generate diagnostic /images by interacting with human tissues using digital electric sensors. Furthermore, the demand for portable X-ray equipment is higher because of its advantages, such as 70%-80% less radiation exposure. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Companies Mentioned

Finapoline SAS

Agfa Gevaert NV

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Clermont Radiology LLC

DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MinXray Inc.

New Medical Imaging Co ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Toshiba Corp.

Varex Imaging Corp.

Vendor Offerings

Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers x-ray equipment such as Ultimax I, kalare, and mobirex i9.

The company offers x-ray equipment such as Ultimax I, kalare, and mobirex i9. Canon Inc. - The company offers x-ray equipment such as DRX revolution, DRX rise, and DRX evolution plus.

The company offers x-ray equipment such as DRX revolution, DRX rise, and DRX evolution plus. Clermont Radiology LLC- The company offers x-ray equipment such as HD CR 35 NDT, CR 35 NDT, and Imaging plates.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The medical X-ray films market size is expected to increase by USD 109.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is notably driving the medical X-ray film market growth.

The total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer market size is expected to increase by USD 922.65 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.81%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, environment monitoring, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising focus on drug discovery and development is notably driving the total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer market growth.

X-Ray Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,888.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Finapoline SAS, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Corp., and Varex Imaging Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

