X-Ray Equipment Market size to grow by USD 3,888.72 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the market - Technavio

07 Jul, 2023, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The x-ray equipment market is set to grow by USD 3,888.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases, need frequent diagnostic imaging, such as X-rays. There is a growth in the number of instances of these diseases worldwide. This can be attributed to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, environmental issues, lack of physical activity, overconsumption of alcohol, tobacco smoking, obesity, and unhealthy eating habits. Thus, the demand for X-ray equipment is rising, which is expected to drive the growth of the global X-ray equipment market during the forecast period. -Here is an exclusive report about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The X-ray equipment market covers the following areas:
The report on the x-ray equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
X-Ray Equipment Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Technological advances are an emerging trend influencing market growth. Advances in the technology of radiographic systems lead to the development of new radiation sources and technologies by using neutrons and X-rays. Market vendors launch new software that is compatible with the existing digital X-ray systems. For instance, in August 2020, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc announced the Soltus 500 Mobile Digital X-ray, which has a distributed antenna system that optimizes wireless detector range and an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and dual collimator controls. Hence, such product launches and technological advances will support the growth of the global X-ray equipment market during the forecast period.
The high cost of X-ray equipment challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. X-ray equipment, including support services, is expensive. This increases the cost of diagnostic tests and discourages most patients from opting for such tests. Diagnostic costs include radiologist fees, equipment fees, hospital fees, and inpatient imaging fees. For example, the average cost of analog portable X-ray units is USD 57,875. Digital portable X-ray units with flat-panel detectors cost USD 180,159.5. Hence, such factors will restrict the growth of the global X-ray equipment market during the forecast period.
X-Ray Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
This X-ray equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (digital and analog), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- The market share growth by the digital segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Generally, digital X-ray equipment is of two types, namely fixed and portable. Digital X-ray equipment uses various types of solid-state digital detectors. The detectors include charge-coupled devices, flat panel detectors, and an X-ray source to detect and generate diagnostic /images by interacting with human tissues using digital electric sensors. Furthermore, the demand for portable X-ray equipment is higher because of its advantages, such as 70%-80% less radiation exposure. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Companies Mentioned
- Finapoline SAS
- Agfa Gevaert NV
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Clermont Radiology LLC
- DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- MinXray Inc.
- New Medical Imaging Co ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Toshiba Corp.
- Varex Imaging Corp.
Vendor Offerings
- Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers x-ray equipment such as Ultimax I, kalare, and mobirex i9.
- Canon Inc. - The company offers x-ray equipment such as DRX revolution, DRX rise, and DRX evolution plus.
- Clermont Radiology LLC- The company offers x-ray equipment such as HD CR 35 NDT, CR 35 NDT, and Imaging plates.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The medical X-ray films market size is expected to increase by USD 109.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is notably driving the medical X-ray film market growth.
The total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer market size is expected to increase by USD 922.65 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.81%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, environment monitoring, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising focus on drug discovery and development is notably driving the total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer market growth.
|
X-Ray Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,888.72 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Finapoline SAS, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Corp., and Varex Imaging Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global X-ray equipment market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global x-ray equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Diagnostic imaging centres - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Diagnostic imaging centres - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diagnostic imaging centres - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Diagnostic imaging centres - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diagnostic imaging centres - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Agfa Gevaert NV
- Exhibit 107: Agfa Gevaert NV - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Agfa Gevaert NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Agfa Gevaert NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Agfa Gevaert NV - Segment focus
- 12.4 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Carestream Health Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Carestream Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Carestream Health Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Carestream Health Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Clermont Radiology LLC
- Exhibit 118: Clermont Radiology LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Clermont Radiology LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Clermont Radiology LLC - Key offerings
- 12.7 DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 121: DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 122: DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.8 Finapoline SAS
- Exhibit 124: Finapoline SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Finapoline SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Finapoline SAS - Key offerings
- 12.9 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 127: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 131: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Hologic Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Hologic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Hologic Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Hologic Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Konica Minolta Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 12.15 MinXray Inc.
- Exhibit 155: MinXray Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: MinXray Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: MinXray Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 New Medical Imaging Co ltd
- Exhibit 158: New Medical Imaging Co ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 159: New Medical Imaging Co ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: New Medical Imaging Co ltd - Key offerings
- 12.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article