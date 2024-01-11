X-Ray Equipment Market to grow by USD 14.97 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 to 2027; Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report -Technavio

NEW YORK , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-ray equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by technology (digital and analog), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic devices is a key factor driving market growth. This rise compels advanced technologies like digital radiography equipment, Computed tomography (CT) scanners, and fluoroscopy equipment. The demand for portable X-ray machines and mobile X-ray units rises, aligning with medical imaging devices. With innovative X-ray detectors and interventional radiology equipment in focus, mammography machines also contribute significantly. This driver highlights the market's response to the imperative healthcare need.

Company Profile:

Finapoline SAS, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Corp., and Varex Imaging Corp.

Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers x-ray equipment such as Ultimax I, kalare, and Mobirex i9.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US significantly influences the regional market, driven by escalating healthcare capital expenditure, a surge in chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, and an increasing demand for digital X-ray equipment.

X-Ray Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the digital segment will be significant during the forecast period. To compete with the evolution of technologies like 3D detector technology, companies such as DanaherCorp. invest in state-of-the-art digital X-ray equipment.

X-Ray Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Leading trend - The X-Ray Equipment Market is propelled by a significant trend of technological advancements. Innovations in radiation protection devices, X-ray tubes, and image processing software reshape the landscape. The integration of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) and digital mammography elevates diagnostic precision, while bone densitometry equipment and angiography systems further accentuate this evolution. Notably, the market surges with enhancements in C-arm machines, X-ray generators, and radiographic film and radiographic accessories, solidifying the importance of technological strides in driving market dynamics.

Significant Challenge - The X-ray equipment Market encounters a significant challenge due to the substantial costs associated with essential components like X-ray collimators, radiographic grids, and radiation shielding materials. The expense of X-ray lead aprons, dental X-ray equipment, and veterinary X-ray machines, along with industrial X-ray equipment, hinders market growth. Moreover, the high costs related to X-ray room accessories and X-ray quality assurance tools further impede accessibility and expansion, posing a notable challenge in market scalability.

