X-Ray Security Screening System Market Revenue to Cross USD 4 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "X-Ray Security Screening System Market by Component (Solution, Service), Type (Product Screening, People Screening), End-Use (Government, Commercial, Transportation), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of x-ray security screening systems will cross $4 billion by 2026. The rise in the number of terrorist attacks globally has surged the demand for advanced X-ray security screening systems.

There is growing demand for high-performance X-ray security solutions that enable accurate identification of explosives, illegal material, guns or metals at commercial complexes. Large malls and hypermarkets witness high consumer traffic, encouraging authorities to employ robust screening solutions. Failure in the identification of explosives can prove to be dangerous for people in a crowded complex. There is a demand for advanced screening solutions that can detect plastic or liquid-based explosives, with terrorists adopting innovative techniques to avoid getting detected at checkpoints.

There are requirements for sophisticated product screening solutions at airports, railways, and roadway checkpoints to detect illegal drugs and harmful arms. Efficient X-ray screening solutions are extremely crucial for transportation authorities to identify and track criminals. Baggage screening solutions at large shopping malls enable authorities to scan bags efficiently with minimal human intervention. As manual inspection techniques are prone to errors, advanced X-ray security screening solutions that enable one to easily differentiate different items in luggage will experience high demand.

Asia Pacific's X-ray security screening system market is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. The improving economic conditions of several countries in the APAC region will encourage government organizations to strengthen the security systems at transport checkpoints and government buildings. Government organizations in developing economies, such as India and South Korea, are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies across several industry verticals to ensure overall economic development.

Key market players operating in the X-ray security screening system market include Astrophysics Inc., Autoclear LLC, Adani Systems Inc., Analogic Corporation, GILARDONI S.p.A., Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (SMITHS Group PLC), Vidisco Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V. Kapri Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc., Eurologix Security Holding Group, Minxray Inc., OSI Systems Inc., TOTALPOST MAILING LTD., and Westminster International Ltd. (WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC).

Some major findings of the X-ray security screening system market report are:

The advent of AI technology, which further reduces human involvement in the screening process, will drive the demand for advanced X-ray security screening systems. AI enhances the overall functionalities of the solution and improves the throughput.

Baggage scanners have also gained popularity due to the growing demand for detecting hazardous objects, explosives or guns. These scanners are employed at malls, airports, and stadiums for fast and efficient baggage checking.

Government buildings are installing X-ray security screening solutions to screen employees as well as visitors to ensure improved safety of assets, confidential documents, and people.

X-ray security screening services that ensure seamless functioning of the system post-deployment will boost the industry growth. As an X-ray screening solution is an integrated system comprising hardware and software, efficient services that minimize downtime will experience high demand.

The X-ray security screening system market in Europe and North America will showcase rapid growth owing to the robust transportation infrastructure in the regions. Transport authorities adopt advanced techniques to enhance security.

