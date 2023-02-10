X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the X-ray devices and equipment market are Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu, Fujifilm Holdings, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Canon.

The global x-ray systems devices and equipment market will grow from $15.2 billion in 2022 to $15.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The x-ray systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $18.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The X-ray devices and equipment market consists of sales dental x-ray machine, mobile x-ray machine, veterinary x-ray machine, analog machine, digital machine, and fully digital machine.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

X-ray devices and equipment uses medical imaging method known as radiography or X-ray to produce photographs of the internal bodily structures using minute amounts of electromagnetic energy.Then, these pictures can be seen on film or digitally.

X-ray systems are used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases.

Western Europe was the largest region in the X-ray devices and equipment market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in X-ray devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in the X-ray devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types in the x-ray devices and equipment are portable type and stationary type.The portable x-rays refer to the devices that are smaller and can be moved easily and the dental professionals can capture the x-ray images easily without calling the patient to the room.

The various image types are 2D images, 3D images, and 4D images.The various product types are computed tomography; mobile X-Ray devices, C-arm devices, dental X-ray, mammography, and others.

The various technologies involved are analog X-Ray machines and digital X-ray machines. These are applicable in cardiovascular, respiratory, mammography, dental, orthopedics, and others.

The rising incidence of injuries occurring worldwide is driving the medical diagnostic X-ray systems, devices, and equipment market.Increasing accidents, sports injuries, severe muscle damages, bone injuries, and others are rising the market for diagnostic equipment, especially X-ray systems devices and equipment market.

According to the National Safety Council, a US-based non-profit organization promoting health and safety, in 2020, 200,955 injury-related deaths occurred in the US which was a 16.1% increase as compared to 2019. Number of nonfatal preventable injuries reached 55.4 million in 2020. With the increase in injuries and accidents across the globe, the number of urgent care facilities offering services such as blood tests, stitching, and X-rays also increased.

Hazardous radiation effects and increasing health concerns hinder the X-ray systems devices and equipment market growth.Diagnostic imaging procedures use x-rays systems devices and equipment that release electromagnetic waves or particles called 'ionizing radiation.

This radiation coming from man-made sources such as X-rays, CT scans, nuclear medicine scans, and PET scans carry major health hazards.Low doses can also cause cancer in the long run.

According to the American Cancer Society 2020, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths were estimated in the United States. When doses exceed certain levels it causes skin burns and acute radiation syndrome. According to a global survey conducted by NCBI on radiation overexposure accidents, around 2390 people were over-exposed to radiation, out of which 190 died.

The X-ray systems devices and equipment market is witnessing a rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions.Mergers and acquisition activity is being driven mainly by companies intending to diversify their business into the medical/diagnostic imaging and radiology businesses.

In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a company manufacturing x-ray devices and equipment based in Germany acquired Varian for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the companies will address the need for precision and diagnosis of cancer care and aim to fight back cancer, and also create a unique portfolio of laboratory diagnostics, imaging, and artificial intelligence.

Varian is a company manufacturing x-ray devices and equipment based in the United Kingdom.

National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP), in response to FDA's initiative to reduce unnecessary radiation exposure from medical imaging devices, recommended minimizing medical radiation exposure by proposing a new radiation vital sign risk score.This aids quality of care and patient safety from diagnostic X-ray systems by calculating potential harm from additional exposure to medical radiation.

The incorporation of vital signs into these electronic medical devices helps in taking protective measures.The Advisory Committee on X-ray and Radium Protection, of NCRP, provided approaches and modalities that use less or no ionizing radiation for medically appropriate and safe patient care.

For instance, In November 2021, according to Control Rad, controlling radiation exposure, a medical technology company operating in the x-ray devices and equipment market, found that there is a decrease in the radiation exposure of 57% to the thyroid of the first cardiologist, and using in the second dose of the to the secondary cardiologist's thyroid procedure by using controlled, it was found a reduction of 49%. The FDA had cleared ControlRad Select commercially available through Boston Scientific and retrofits on facilities' existing Siemens imaging systems.

In March 2022, Canon Medical Systems, a Japan-based medical equipment manufacturer, acquired Nordisk Røntgen Teknik (NRT) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would give Canon access to European technology and developing advanced radiographic solutions.

Nordisk Røntgen Teknik (NRT) is a Danish medical equipment manufacturer that has advanced technologies for diagnostic X-ray systems.

The countries covered in the X-ray devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, ermany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The X-ray devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides X-ray devices and equipment market statistics, including X-ray devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a X-ray devices and equipment market share, detailed X-ray devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the X-ray devices and equipment industry. This X-ray devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

