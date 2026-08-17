X-Rite Pantone Launches eXact 2 Basic Spectrophotometer Ahead of LOUPE Americas and PRINTING United Expo 2026

New handheld spectrophotometer will be showcased with digital color workflow solutions at LOUPE Americas and PRINTING United Expo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Rite Pantone, the global authority in color standards and color science, announces eXact™ 2 Basic, the newest addition to the eXact 2 family of portable spectrophotometers. Available now, the new device will be showcased at LOUPE Americas 2026 and PRINTING United Expo 2026 alongside digital workflow solutions designed to help commercial printers and converters improve efficiency, reduce waste, and deliver consistent color.

X-Rite eXact 2 Basic simplifies color measurement for print production eXact 2 Basic spectrophotometer

The eXact 2 Basic is an easy-to-use spectrophotometer designed for commercial print production, combining density and L*a*b* color measurement in a standalone handheld device. It helps press operators move beyond visual inspection and density-only workflows with fast, objective color verification that supports more accurate production decisions without adding complexity to daily press operations.

At the upcoming events, X-Rite Pantone will demonstrate how the eXact 2 family fits into an integrated color workflow spanning digital color standards, ink formulation, press-side measurement, quality management, and production reporting work together in an integrated workflow. By connecting color data across production, organizations can improve visibility, standardize processes, and achieve more predictable results.

"Reliable color starts with accurate measurement, but it doesn't end there," said Nick Meyer, Business Unit Director, Print and Packaging at X-Rite Pantone. "We're helping printers and converters connect color data across the production process so they can work more efficiently, reduce waste, and consistently meet customer expectations."

X-Rite Pantone at LOUPE Americas

At LOUPE Americas, September 15-17 in Chicago, X-Rite Pantone will exhibit alongside Esko in Booth 720, showcasing solutions that improve color consistency across labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, pouches, and inline folding cartons.

Featured solutions include Autura Ink™, the eXact 2 family, MeasureColor™, ColorCert® Suite, and PantoneLIVE™. Learn more about X-Rite Pantone at LOUPE Americas.

X-Rite Pantone at PRINTING United Expo

At PRINTING United Expo, September 23-25 in Las Vegas, X-Rite Pantone will exhibit in Booth C2450, demonstrating solutions that help commercial printers standardize color workflows, improve production efficiency, and maintain print quality.

Featured demonstrations include MeasureColor Production and Reports, the eXact 2 family, and i1Pro 3 color calibration and profiling solutions. Learn more and claim your free expo pass to PRINTING United Expo.

About X-Rite Pantone

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Pantone is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. Together with its Pantone business, X-Rite Pantone employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the print, packaging, graphic design, automotive, paints, plastics, and textiles industries. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news, connect with X-Rite Pantone on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE X-Rite