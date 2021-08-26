X Rocker® Partners with Rival to Launch the Furniture Industry's First Global Gaming Tournament Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival has partnered with X Rocker®, the leading global brand for gaming furniture, to launch their official global gaming tournament community, X Rocker Rivals. Known for its work with sports leagues and properties, the partnership with X Rocker marks Rival's first with an international consumer brand.

X Rocker® is a globally recognized gaming furniture brand, widely known for their patented audio technology, innovative gaming chair designs, and licensed partnerships with the likes of PlayStation® and Nintendo®. By leveraging Rival's white-label enterprise platform solution, X Rocker will be able to directly connect with gamers, host tournaments, offer prizes and re-engage their end consumers in a way that other competitors in the furniture industry haven't yet touched.

"As the global leaders in gaming furniture, it is our pleasure to provide a quality and accessible product for all gamers; whether they are casual, hardcore, younger or older," said Gary Shaw, Managing Director of X Rocker. "We wanted our esports platform to echo this ideal. As a result, we invite everyone to join our ever-expanding community, whether you are competing for fun, glory or one of the many prizes we have in store."

To reconnect with the brand's consumers and build on its well-established community, X Rocker recently invested in several marketing initiatives with its agency of record, SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory (SSCSA). Together with Rival, X Rocker and SSCSA will continue to develop the X Rocker Rivals programming, utilizing the reach and expertise from their robust team of X Select Influencers.

X Rocker will be launching its new gaming community on the Rival platform this weekend with a FIFA tournament in collaboration with content creator and noted FIFA streamer @CHI_Kacee, who will host the tournament and provide opportunities for her community and gamers everywhere to engage with her and win exclusive prizes, courtesy of X Rocker.

"As a pioneer in gaming products and home entertainment, we are thrilled to extend Rival's capabilities to X Rocker," said Rival CMO Dan Parise. "Rival's platform will enable X Rocker to engage with and grow its already well-established, passionate consumer base and develop additional revenue opportunities for the company as well."

Join the X Rocker Discord for live updates and tournament details.

