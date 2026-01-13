X-Sense Opens German Branch Office to Strengthen Fire Safety Across Europe

LANGEN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Sense, a global leader in smart home and fire safety technology, has opened its German branch, X-Sense DACH GmbH, at Monzastraße 2B in Langen, Hesse. Strategically positioned near Frankfurt Airport and Central Station, the new office offers convenient access for customers, partners, and service teams throughout Germany and Europe. This marks a major milestone in X-Sense's commitment to the European safety industry.

X-Sense German Branch Location

Why a German Branch Office?

Germany's strict fire safety regulations and mandatory detector requirements have created a strong, tech-driven market. Yet many smoke alarms in Germany remain standalone and unconnected. X-Sense aims to modernize fire safety by introducing advanced smart alarms with remote monitoring, device connectivity, and easy smartphone control.

"Germany sets the standard for fire safety and smart home adoption in Europe," said Niko, the Head of X-Sense Germany. "Our presence here is more than a strategic move—it demonstrates our commitment to meeting local needs, providing certified, sustainable protection, and building long-term partnerships with professionals and consumers. This office will also serve as a regional hub, enhancing service and speeding localization."

Accelerating Localization

X-Sense alarms are certified by TÜV and BSI, and select models are endorsed by German firefighters, ensuring trust and compliance. The German hub accelerates product adaptation and customer service for local and EU requirements. The office has partnered with leading retailers such as Conrad and Reichelt and is pursuing more regional collaborations.

Scalable, Local, and Sustainable

With a strong supply chain, X-Sense delivers EU-compliant safety solutions at competitive prices. The new office enables product adaptation based on market feedback.

Sustainability is a core value at X-Sense. Products are designed for energy efficiency, safe materials, and long life, in line with Europe's environmental and safety standards.

About X-Sense

Founded in 2013, X-Sense is a leader in smart home safety, protecting over 5 million households worldwide. Its range includes smoke alarms, CO detectors, and safety sensors—all tested by TÜV and BSI. With ongoing R&D, X-Sense continues to set new standards in home safety.

Distributor Partnerships

Join X-Sense as a partner for innovative safety solutions and strong incentives: https://www.x-sense.com/pages/partnerships

