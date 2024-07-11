X-Silicon CEO and Chief Scientist featured on SBT C-Suite Spotlight

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Silicon CEO, Dan Nilsson and Atif Zafar, Chief Scientist are featured on SBT C-Suite Spotlight. C Suite Spotlight - SBT Industries. Thank you, Justin Kinsey, President and Trevor Gamble, VP Marketing, for hosting us.

They discussed the PC and Smartphone Era is transitioning to the Personal Cognitive and Intelligent AI device Era. The change began with Generative AI and is becoming Personal AI with human-like intelligence that "thinks personally" on the device, evaluates the unique situation and visually/verbally recommends a solution. This requires a new software framework and compute/graphics IP platform. X-Silicon Open software, ISA, unified C-GTPU with integrated memory architecture, leveraging RISC-V, ARM and X-86 are enabling major OEMs, SOCs and chip makers to create Personal Cognitive AI on edge devices and IOT.

Dan highlighted the importance of building an experienced team of former Qualcomm, AMD, Intel and Imagination employees with entrepreneurial culture to realize X-Silicon's vision.

Dan discussed moving from self-funding to raising a $5M Priced Seed round to execute Tier 1 company projects. It is important VCs participate with X-Silicon and strategic companies to create the IP Platform for the new Personal AI era of devices like mobile, wearables and IOT.

About X-Silicon:

X-Silicon is creating a software and compute/graphics IP platform designed for Personal and Intelligent AI on devices and IOT. Our graphics software running on X-86/ARM/RISC-V accelerates compute AI/ML and provides 2D/3D graphics. Our open unified C-GTPU with integrated memory is low power/cost with high performance scalable cores which leverage RISC-V. We license IP to OEMs, SOC and silicon partners to enable billions of graphics, low power and scalable devices. Our team has shipped 3B+ chips.

