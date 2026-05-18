X Square Robot Named to Forbes China 2026 AI Tech Enterprises Top 50

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, 2026, Forbes China released its 2026 Forbes China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50 list, recognizing X Square Robot, a leading company in general-purpose embodied AI and humanoid robotics, as one of China's top AI technology enterprises.

The Forbes China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50 highlights outstanding companies driving AI innovation and industrial transformation. This year's selection focuses on several key dimensions, including technological innovation, market performance, real-world application, financing strength, sustainable growth potential, and team capabilities. X Square Robot's inclusion reflects its rapid progress in embodied AI foundation models, full-stack robot development, and commercialization across real-world scenarios.

Founded in Shenzhen, X Square Robot focuses on building general-purpose embodied AI foundation models and humanoid robot hardware. The company is one of the earliest in China to pursue a fully end-to-end path toward general-purpose embodied intelligence.

Its technology stack includes WALL-A, an end-to-end embodied AI foundation model; WALL-B, an embodied AI foundation model built on a World Unified Model architecture; and WALL-OSS, one of China's leading open-source embodied AI models. Together with its QUANTA robot series, self-developed components and large-scale real-world data system, the company is building a full-stack platform designed to help robots operate and improve in complex physical environments.

"Being named to the Forbes China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50 is an important recognition of X Square Robot's long-term commitment to embodied AI," said Yang Qian, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of X Square Robot. "For robots to become truly useful, they must move beyond simple movements and controlled demonstrations. They need to operate autonomously, complete complex tasks and create value in real environments. Our strategy is built around this belief: training robots with large-scale real-world data, validating their capabilities in commercial scenarios, and continuously improving model performance through feedback from actual deployments."

X Square Robot has already advanced commercialization across multiple scenarios, including home services, industrial manufacturing, logistics, elderly care, hotels, retail, and public services. In 2026, the company further expanded public attention through its home-cleaning robot service with 58.home, bringing embodied AI into real households through a bookable consumer service.

Looking ahead, X Square Robot will continue to advance its general-purpose embodied AI foundation models, iterate its QUANTA robot hardware platform, and expand real-world deployment across high-value scenarios. The company aims to make robots more capable, more accessible, and more deeply integrated into everyday production and life.

About X Square Robot

X Square Robot is a general-purpose embodied AI and humanoid robotics company focused on building foundation models for the physical world. The company develops end-to-end embodied AI models, humanoid robot hardware, core components, and large-scale data systems. Its mission is to enable robots to understand, interact with, and serve the real world across home, industry, logistics, elderly care, hospitality, retail, and public-service scenarios.

SOURCE X Square Robot