X-Team Launches X-Academy 2.0 to Close the AI Skills Gap

X-Team's developer training platform is now powered by real-time job posting data.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Team has launched X-Academy 2.0, expanding its developer training platform based on analysis of X-Team's own open roles to identify where developer skills need to grow now and which courses to build in response.

X-Team's 2026 Out of Sync report on AI talent readiness found that among leaders who have already identified skills gaps as their primary barrier to scaling AI, 51% have no structured training program in place to address it. For the companies that build engineering teams through X-Team, X-Academy 2.0 addresses that gap directly: Upskilling is part of the engagement, not something organizations have to solve on their own.

"The AI era didn't just change the skills developers need – it accelerated how fast those skill sets need to evolve," said Amit Sion, CEO of X-Team. "X-Academy 2.0 gives X-Team developers a structured way to stay current on the skills in greatest demand. For the companies we work with, that means the engineering team they have today is better equipped for what they'll need tomorrow."

X-Academy 2.0 features 40–45 courses, expanded from the original catalog of 35. Top courses include AI Augmentation for Enterprise Engineering Teams, a Go (Golang) Crash Course, Python and TypeScript Masterclasses. Each was selected because the skills gap analysis identified it as a priority based on current role requirements. The catalog will be updated regularly as those skills evolve.

About X-Team

Since 2006, X-Team has helped companies scale high-performing engineering teams by connecting them with elite remote developers from around the world, matching their technical skills and cultural fit to each client's goals. From Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups, organizations across a wide range of industries — including Gaming, HealthTech, FinTech, and Media and Publishing — rely on X-Team to expand their technical capabilities quickly and effectively. Learn more at x-team.com.

SOURCE X-Team