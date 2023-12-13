X0002: An Ibuprofenamine Hydrochloride Spray - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X0002 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about X0002 for osteoarthritis in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the X0002 for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada, and Korea for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the X0002 for osteoarthritis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the X0002 market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada and Korea, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.



Drug Summary



X0002 (ibuprofenamine hydrochloride spray) is a novel transdermal NSAID under clinical development to treat rheumatoid arthritis and OA as a novel transdermal drug.



Techfields has initiated a Phase III clinical trial of a novel drug-X0002, TF-X0002-31 (Freedom-1), in 56 sites in the US for the treatment of knee OA. They have completed the second human factors study for X0002 spray devices, and two Phase II trials in patients with knee OA, one of which was conducted in China.



Preclinical studies showed the potential for a greater than 98.5% reduction in the required dose for a disease like OA, which is currently being examined in Phase III clinical trials.



X0002 Analytical Perspective

In-depth X0002 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of X0002 for osteoarthritis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



X0002 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of X0002 for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence X0002 dominance.

Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to X0002 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of X0002 in osteoarthritis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of X0002 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the X0002 in osteoarthritis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. X0002 Overview in Osteoarthritis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. X0002 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of X0002 in Osteoarthritis

5.2. 6MM, Canada and Korea Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of X0002 in the 6MM, Canada and Korea for Osteoarthritis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of X0002 in the United States for Osteoarthritis

5.3.2. Market Size of X0002 in Germany for Osteoarthritis

5.3.3. Market Size of X0002 in France for Osteoarthritis

5.3.4. Market Size of X0002 in Italy for Osteoarthritis

5.3.5. Market Size of X0002 in Spain for Osteoarthritis

5.3.6. Market Size of X0002 in the United Kingdom for Osteoarthritis

5.3.7. Market Size of X0002 in Canada for Osteoarthritis

5.3.8. Market Size of X0002 in Korea for Osteoarthritis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp2889

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets