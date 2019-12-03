X1 Accelerates Momentum Heading Into 2020 with New Leadership, A New Headquarters and Expanded Social Media Collection and Analysis Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X1 ™, the global leader in enterprise-class, distributed GRC and eDiscovery software, continues to scale to meet strong market traction by making four additions to its leadership team, moving to a larger corporate headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, and extending its industry-leading X1 Social Discovery's collection and analysis capabilities to meet customer needs.

X1 is announcing the appointment of Georges Sabongui as Chief Commercial Officer, alongside the promotion of Nick Torrecillas to Vice President of Products. Sabongui, who has enjoyed successful tenures most recently at Zantaz (acquired by Autonomy), Recommind (acquired by OpenText) and OmniVere (acquired by Driven), will oversee revenue, solution delivery, solution consulting and finance. Sabongui's strong track record in scaling teams and operations will be invaluable in meeting rapidly growing market demand for X1 technology. Torrecillas, who was Director of Product Management at X1 for 8 years before recently being promoted to VP of Products, has - alongside Chief Technology Officer Brent Botta - led the effort to bring X1's Enterprise Platform to market while extending the market leadership positions of X1 Social Discovery and X1 Search franchises.

"From a brand new headquarters in the heart of downtown LA to adding two of the industry's best leaders to our management team, X1 is laser-focused on creating the best user experience for customers of our GRC, eDiscovery, Social Discovery and Search solutions across a diverse range of business uses and IT environments," said Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. "Adding key leaders to supplement our terrific staff will equip us to meet our rapidly growing customer base, enabling X1 to extend our market leadership position. While 2019 has been a very successful and productive year, we expect 2020 to be significantly bigger."

The new hires will join the company as it graduates from Idealab in Pasadena, birthplace of X1, to its larger headquarters in downtown Los Angeles which can accommodate twice as many employees. The company will continue to grow rapidly in development, sales and marketing in 2020, looking to increase headcount by 50-80 percent.

X1 is also announcing that it continues to develop and enhance X1 Social Discovery , including a new, dedicated scanner to capture Twitter content in a completely forensically sound manner. X1 Social Discovery allows investigators, lawyers, law enforcement and enterprises to instantly find, collect and analyze social media and web content and evidence in a legally defensible manner. The Twitter capture scanner is the first to have a Chromium backend and "auto-scroll" capabilities, which allow multiple Twitter items to be indexed from a targeted page, enabling X1 customers to capture user information, tweets, linked content, messages, followers and advanced search results.

X1 Social Discovery is available for immediate purchase and download. For more information, register here for a 30 minute product tour of X1 Social Discovery on Wednesday, December 4 at 9am PT/12pm ET. This is a great opportunity to interact with X1's solution consultants during a live Q&A session.

