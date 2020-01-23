X1® Announces New Mac® Client To Extend Remote, In-Place Data Discovery, Compliance, Collection and Remediation to Apple® Computers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X1 ™, the global leader in enterprise-class, distributed data discovery and compliance software, today announced the extension of its flagship X1 Enterprise Platform to Apple's MacOS (Macintosh Operating System). The X1 Enterprise Platform uniquely allows compliance, eDiscovery, privacy and cybersecurity teams to remotely identify, analyze, collect, migrate or delete data on Windows PCs, the most widely used operating system. Now, whether a PC or MacOS user, enterprise customers can locate and access data across devices to ensure consistent compliance, legal, IT management, and data protection at the enterprise level.

MacOS is the second most popular computer operating system in the world and is growing in its enterprise adoption and demand . To meet the demand from increased adoption of MacOs and the growing remote workforce, which increased 159% since 2005 , X1 provides the ability to manage unstructured enterprise data whether employees are in-office or remote or even on a corporate network, thereby relieving stress on compliance, IT, legal and privacy teams across corporations. This offering is available in February for use by global enterprise clients and their service providers.

"Extending the X1 Enterprise Platform to Mac users is a major stake in the ground to accommodate our growing Global 1000 enterprise customer base," said Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. "We want to provide the same level of efficiency and reliability to all users no matter what technology their teams use. As we see with our own employees, Mac usage continues to grow - at an even higher rate amongst the key management ranks. The X1 Enterprise Platform now allows companies to find and act on unstructured data for eDiscovery, data audits, cybersecurity, privacy and compliance initiatives irrespective of operating system preference, which is a major step forward for not just X1 but our growing customer and channel ranks as well."

More detail about the X1 Enterprise Platform can be found at www.X1.com

About X1

X1 makes enterprise information actionable, in-place wherever it resides, for eDiscovery, GRC, privacy or productivity purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients' and users' mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at info@x1.com or visit www.x1.com for more information.

