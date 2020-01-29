X1 Extends Strategic Partnership with Relativity by Integrating Social Media and Web Evidence Collections into RelativityOne and Relativity Server Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X1 ™, the global leader in enterprise-class, distributed data discovery and compliance software, today announced the addition of its industry-leading X1 Social Discovery technology into the RelativityOne and Relativity server platforms. X1 is the only vendor to support electronically stored information (ESI) collection from custodial data sources like laptops and desktops and social media evidence directly into Relativity and RelativityOne.

The latest integration of X1 supports pre-collection sampling and analysis, far more surgical collections - including full native and text and metadata - and collection processes measured in hours instead of weeks or months, all directly into the leading eDiscovery platform. This announcement comes three months after X1's recent announcement of an initial integration of the X1 Distributed Discovery platform into Relativity via the Relativity Collect interface.

X1 provides an integrated and streamlined ESI collection capability for all Relativity users, 75 percent of which are Fortune 500 companies. With over 180,000 active users, Relativity realizes that the volume and diversity of data continues to explode, making it increasingly difficult to find the truth buried in ESI without advanced, integrated technology.

For social media and web-based evidence, X1's Social Discovery displays collected data natively in Relativity. This enables social media and website content, including complex evidence like photos, videos, comments, "likes", emojis, and linked content, to be displayed and reviewed in Relativity in its rich, native format. X1 delivered this in response to strong demand from the hundreds of organizations that rely on both Relativity and X1 Social Discovery for their daily eDiscovery needs.

RelativityOne is a scalable and highly secure SaaS platform incorporating advanced analytics, machine learning and visualization technology to sift through large volumes of ESI in search of the truth in any matter. RelativityOne's flexibility allows its law firm, corporate and consulting partners to handle any case, no matter the size, and offers a more consistent and performant user experience to customers across the globe.

"This strategic partnership with Relativity represents another significant step in offering customers a one-stop-shop for all eDiscovery needs," said Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. "Regardless of customers' eDiscovery, compliance, privacy or governance needs, the flexibility of X1 technology - especially when integrated with market-leading platforms like Relativity - will enable a comprehensive data discovery and compliance experience."

"X1 is a key partner and collaborator for our customers with dynamic eDiscovery needs," said Drew Deitch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Relativity. "It's a major benefit to clients for us to be able to offer a streamlined, end-to-end data collection experience with the ability to dynamically find, analyze, collect and review all kinds of data. We are excited to continue collaborating with X1 moving forward."

The announcement was made in advance of LegalTech in New York City from February 4-6, 2020. Visit X1 at LegalTech in New York City on Feb. 4-6 in the New York City Hilton Midtown. X1 will be at booth #226.

About X1

X1 makes enterprise information actionable, in-place wherever it resides, for eDiscovery, GRC, privacy or productivity purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients' and users' mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at info@x1.com or visit www.x1.com for more information.

