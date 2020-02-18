X1 Launches SaaS Solution for Social Media and Web Evidence Collection & Analysis

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X1®, the global leader in enterprise-class, distributed data discovery and compliance software, today announced the availability of its flagship X1 Social Discovery platform as software-as-a-service (SaaS) for social media and web content discovery. Global enterprises, federal, state and local governments, law firms and service providers can now use the industry's leading social media and web collection solution on a per-month basis without needing to install or manage any hardware or software.

X1 Social Discovery enables users to collect and search from a myriad social media platforms and web content in a legally defensible manner while preserving chain of custody, thereby supporting authentication in a court of law. The application provides users the ability to search, review, and produce data all within the X1 Social Discovery application, or to export to Relativity and other review platforms. Legal teams can now dive into data and isolate critical information and content, offering them a unique ability to quickly and comprehensively review online material, providing access to critical, otherwise ephemeral evidence.

"Legal teams want access to the social media evidence they need, as quickly as possible, collected in a forensically sound way that fully supports authentication in court," said Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. "'Print screen' solutions clearly fail the authentication test and simply don't work. Our 900+ Social Discovery customers globally have long relied on X1 Social Discovery for all of their legal proceedings. Offering this same market-leading technology as a simple, on-demand utility available instantly by the month is a game-changer for the entire market, providing a cost-effective and superior alternative to rudimentary 'print screen' tools. Social Discovery-as-a-Service means legal teams can use the best technology available on a monthly basis, without the need for hardware or IT involvement. It's a terrific choice for those who need forensically sound social media and web content discovery quickly and cost-effectively as a hosted service."

X1 Social Discovery's powerful, unique capabilities include the following:

Aggregates comprehensive social media content and internet-based data into a single user interface, unlike other industry solutions that are narrowly focused on a single social network; and

Preserves critical metadata in a legally defensible manner with court-validated MD5 hashing delivering rock solid authentication; and

Addresses social media content from the leading social media networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, websites and email utilizing X1's patented "Fast-As-You-Type" technology.

"We already rely on X1 Social Discovery on-premise for our social media and web collections, but now that it's available via SaaS in a hosted service, we can utilize the same power of the solution on a specific case or individual forensic collection, deployed in a matter of minutes," said Brian Wolfinger, VP of Digital Forensics at Parcels, Inc. based in Newcastle, DE. "This hosted, SaaS form factor enables our forensic examiners to find, analyze and collect social media and web evidence instantly, which allows us to provide even better and faster service to our clients - which gives us a valuable advantage over our competition and makes our clients happy."

For further information, X1 invites users to attend its webinar on February 25 to see Social Discovery-as-a-Service offering and recently released Relativity Server and RelativityOne integration.

X1 is used for search, eDiscovery, data compliance, data governance and privacy by Global 1000 enterprises, law enforcement, government organizations, and service providers all over the world. More details about the X1 Social Discovery Platform can be found at www.X1.com .

About X1

X1 makes enterprise information actionable, in-place wherever it resides, for eDiscovery, GRC, privacy or productivity purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients' and users' mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at info@x1.com or visit www.x1.com for more information.

