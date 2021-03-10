X2 PERFORMANCE® Partners With Hudson Worldwide To Source Aluminum Can Needs For Natural Energy Drinks

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X2 PERFORMANCE® announced today that it has partnered with Morristown, NJ-based Hudson Worldwide to source its aluminum can needs for its fast-growing line of natural energy drink products.

X2 PERFORMANCE is a rapidly growing natural sports supplement and natural energy drink brand backed by NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard and Super Bowl Champion Lavonte David, and is used by hundreds of pro athletes. X2 has been vetted by the most rigorous gatekeepers in professional sports and is widely used by pro teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL.

Hudson Worldwide is a leader in the aluminum industry in the US. X2 selected Hudson to use its global relationships, purchasing power and special resources to source X2's needs.

"We are excited to be working with X2 PERFORMANCE on this project as their recent growth is truly impressive," said Hudson Worldwide Founder/CEO Keith Bracci. "Due to the shift from people drinking more cans vs. 'off the tap' due to COVID-19 and the largest beverage companies controlling most of the global aluminum supply, many smaller players are now facing the possibility of being unable to produce their products. Hudson Worldwide is proud to partner with X2 to provide high-quality aluminum cans to fuel their customers helping to solve X2's aluminum can supply dilemma."

"With a growing brand, the last thing you want to tell your customers is that you can't fulfill their inventory needs," said X2 PERFORMANCE CEO Mark French. "Solving the aluminum can shortage challenge has been a top priority. With Hudson Worldwide's expertise, X2 is poised to continue our rapid growth."

X2 products use a patented combination of clean ingredients, scientifically proven to deliver sustained performance through the generation and regeneration of ATP (a natural molecule the body uses to provide energy).

X2 recently launched nationally with CVS, GNC.com, Amazon and Subway. With its rapid growth and high demand from retailers, X2 was challenged with sourcing sufficient aluminum cans, which are in short supply worldwide.

About X2 PERFORMANCE

X2 PERFORMANCE® is a family of products whose patented formulation delivers sustained energy using a combination of only clean and effective ingredients engineered to optimize your natural potential. The product line includes X2 ENDURANCE natural energy drinks and X2 PERFORMANCE pre + intra-workout supplements. X2 products are available at CVS Pharmacy and cvs.com, gnc.com, Subway, Amazon and on X2Performance.com. Learn more at www.X2Performance.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Hudson Worldwide

Hudson Worldwide has been a leader in the aluminum industry since 2007. Hudson works with the top mills around the world to supply aluminum cans and aluminum coils to companies in the United States. The team members at Hudson are veterans of the aluminum industry, using global relationships, purchasing power and special resources to establish supply relationships for their clients. Hudson Worldwide's customer-centric approach is unique as it works closely with each client to meet their ever-changing needs in a frequently volatile market. Its clients have especially benefited during recent challenging times, which have included: tariffs, anti-dumping cases and global aluminum shortages, while many of their competitors have struggled to maintain supply with growing market demand. For more information, visit www.hudsonworldwide.com.

