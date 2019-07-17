X2CRM Debuts in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2Engine Inc. today announced that its flagship product, X2CRM, was recognized for the first time in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation. Gartner evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner defines sales force automation (SFA) as systems that support the automation of sales activities, processes and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals. Gartner considers SFA to be a foundational technology, implemented to automate an organization's core sales processes.

X2Engine, Inc.

In the report, Gartner states, "The SFA market grew 12.8% to an estimated $6.9 billion in 2018. Vendors improved AI for data capture, predictive analytics and relationship intelligence in the past year. Our evaluation of 19 vendors helps application leaders choose the solution that best meets their sales execution requirements."

X2CRM is an award-winning enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) solution that provides sales force and marketing automation, service, collaboration tools, and a powerful workflow engine. X2CRM is a cost-effective and easy-to-use platform that can be deployed in multiple environments including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud. Based on open source code, X2CRM enables better customer engagement and improves productivity to generate higher sales.

Supporting Sources

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation," Theodore Travis, Melissa Hilbert, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, 26 June 2019, ID G00368698

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About X2Engine, Inc.

X2Engine, Inc. is the developer of the seamless enterprise CRM, workflow and marketing automation platform, X2CRM. The company was launched in 2011 and is now one of the fastest-growing CRM companies with more than 40,000 deployments worldwide. X2Engine, Inc. offers a variety of services with every aspect of CRM migration and deployment handled by X2Engine, assuring every customer's on-boarding experience will be stress-free and successful. X2Engine offers "white-glove" customer service and support that begins with an unrestricted evaluation trial, data-migration assistance, on-boarding, and training — all of which give customers complete control over system deployment, customizations, security and data optimization.

