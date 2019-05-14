X2CRM Noted in Nucleus Research Value Matrix

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2CRM, X2Engine, Inc.'s flagship product, was highlighted within Nucleus Research's CRM Value Matrix as a Core Provider. X2CRM is an award-winning CRM solution that includes sales force automation, marketing automation, support, and workflow. This is the first appearance of X2CRM within the Nucleus Research CRM Technology Value Matrix.

According to Nucleus Research, "the Value Matrix measures the ability of CRM vendors to deliver value in usability and functionality across the three core pillars of CRM: sales, marketing, and service."

The report states, "X2Engine's X2CRM solution is designed to provide a cost-effective and easy-to-use platform that can be deployed in multiple environments including AWS and Google Cloud. Based on open source code, X2CRM includes more than 20 modules to support sales, marketing, order, support, and service interactions. A unique capability of X2Marketing Automation automates communications from any module, i.e. Leads, Contacts, Accounts, Opportunities because the Marketing Automation functions are completely integrated as part of X2CRM. A major advantage is the X2WorkFlow, a visual workflow automation engine; and X2Process, a process management system that work together to automate any business processes within the enterprise."

David Buchanan, X2Engine CEO says, "We are so pleased for our first inclusion on the Nucleus Research Value Matrix, reflecting the major extension of the X2CRM Marketing Automation package announced in October, 2018. We are excited to be recognized as the first next generation CRM with Marketing Automation designed as a single package and deployed on AWS or GCC."

About X2Engine, Inc.

X2Engine, Inc. is the developer of the seamless enterprise CRM, workflow and marketing automation platform, X2CRM. The company was launched in 2011 and is now one of the fastest growing CRM companies with more than 40,000 deployments worldwide.

X2Engine, Inc. offers a variety of services where every aspect of CRM migration and deployment can be handled by X2Engine assuring every customer's on-boarding experience will be stress-free and successful. X2Engine offers "white-glove" customer service and support that begins with an unrestricted evaluation trial, data-migrations assistance, on-boarding and training — all of which allow customers complete control over system deployment, customizations, security and data optimization.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research was founded in 2001 to bring a fact-based, numbers-driven approach to industry analysis. We focus on ROI and measurable results to provide the most independent, objective and honest research in the industry. https://nucleusresearch.com

