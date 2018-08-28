X2CRM Receives 2018 CRM Rising Star Award

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CRM Magazine announced its 17thAnnual CRM Market Awards in its September 2018 issue, with X2CRM receiving top honors as a "Rising Star" among CRM companies.

The magazine's CRM Market Awards honors leading vendors of sales and marketing technologies within nine different categories. The Rising Star awards are given to exceptionally innovative companies, such as X2Engine, Inc., for its unified CRM, Marketing Automation and Workflow Engine platform.

"We are so pleased to be recognized by a leading publication in the CRM marketplace. This award truly highlights the work X2Engine has been doing to bring the very best product to our clients — both current and future," says David Buchanan, CEO of X2Engine, Inc.

Leonard Klie, editor of CRM Magazine says, "These cutting-edge technologies are making CRM systems more flexible, more accurate, more interactive, more user-friendly, and more secure while adding capabilities that couldn't have been imagined just a few short years ago."

About X2CRM

X2CRM is a Customer Relationship Management plus Marketing Automation plus Workflow solution on a single platform that is powerful, easy-to-use and highly customizable. It provides the most versatility for contact interactions and is not limited by data sharing or workflow constraints caused by joining niche solutions to support a complete business practice.

X2CRM is available in two different editions (open source and enterprise) with three different deployment options (hosted SaaS and private SaaS that are written for AWS and GCC, and on-premise) to meet business needs. X2Engine provides a variety of services and support to ensure CRM migration and deployments are successful.

X2CRM's single-platform can alleviate high-cost and customization stressors. X2CRM provides all of the same functionality and more as other CRM solutions at a much lower cost: pricing starts at $35 per user per month.

Read about X2CRM's 2018 CRM Rising Star award here.

About X2Engine, Inc.

X2Engine, Inc. is the developer of the seamless enterprise CRM, workflow and marketing automation platform, X2CRM. The company was launched in 2011 and is now one of the fastest growing CRM companies with more than 40,000 deployments worldwide.

X2Engine, Inc. offers a variety of services where every aspect of CRM migration and deployment is handled by X2Engine, assuring every customer's onboarding experience to be stress-free and successful. X2Engine, Inc. offers "white-glove" customer service and support that begins with an unrestricted evaluation trial, data-migrations assistance, on-boarding and training — all of which allow customers complete control over system deployment, customizations, security and data optimization.

The company is revolutionizing a software industry that has become ineffective due to poor coding, inferior data management practices and outdated Cloud infrastructure.

Find more information at https://www.x2crm.com or call 831-900-5830 or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/x2crm or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/x2engine-inc-/.

