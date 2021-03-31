X2O Media Launches a New Website to Showcase Collaboration and Unified Visual Communication Solutions

According to Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media, "We are very excited to announce the launch of the new X2O Media website. This website redesign truly brings together the breadth of our expertise especially with more insight and information on X2O Media solutions. The mobile optimization along with a new presentation of our products will allow us to better serve our customers and prospects."

Featuring a comprehensive and easy-to-navigate layout, the modern design showcases X2O Media's exciting new offering X2O OneRoom, a virtual collaboration technology for meeting and learning in addition to unified visual communication solutions.

The website solidifies X2O Media's online presence and will be vital tool for ongoing marketing and recruitment. Visitors to the new site can stay informed with new product releases, sign up for a OneRoom demo, read an array of case studies and customer stories and other essential information.

Visitors are encouraged to explore X2O Media website at https://www.x2omedia.com/en/

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build virtual collaboration solutions and unified visual communication solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies, is headquartered in Montréal. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

