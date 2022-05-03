X2O MEDIA TO DEMONSTRATE IMMERSIVE COLLABORATION TECHNOLOGY AT ISE 2022

HUDDLE ROOM AND VIRTUAL ROOM ADDS NEW FEATURES

TO X2O ONEROOM TECHNOLOGY

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media, global provider of leading hybrid workplace solutions including X2O OneRoom hybrid technology, today announced that it will unveil the latest features of OneRoom, the Huddle room and Virtual room along with its unified visual communications solutions at booth 2K300 in Hall 2 at ISE 2022.

OneRoom is an innovative solution that supports the evolving needs of a hybrid workplace by creating an inclusive and engaging meeting and learning environment. With the expanded OneRoom features of Huddle room and Virtual room, organizations can adapt their meeting and training needs to provide their in-office and remote employees with the human connection and collaboration they need to be a fully engaged team member.

X2O Media's full solution offering integrates data visualization dashboards, employee collaboration tools, enterprise visual communication software and hardware for employees to collaborate across the enterprise. The X2O for Microsoft Teams application will also be on demo at ISE 2022 offering a consistent, dynamic way of connecting and sharing information with employees through various channels using X2O Media's core visual communications software, X2O Platform.

"Organizations are planning their recovery strategies, everyone is rethinking how and where work gets done, and remote work will remain a cornerstone of the post-pandemic world. More than ever, there is a need for easy-to-use tools such as OneRoom and X2O for Microsoft Teams application to support a seamless flow and sharing of information regardless of whether the employee is working in the office, at home or on the road. X2O Media is focused on helping organizations to transition to a hybrid workplace, continuing to develop features and capabilities to support the evolving needs of organizations," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

For more information about OneRoom click here. Microsoft Teams is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. The X2O application is not affiliated or otherwise connected to Microsoft Corporation.

Book your X2O Media booth tour at ISE here. While at ISE22 make sure to visit Scala, also part of the STRATACACHE family of companies and see digital innovation and signage solutions in stand 6H600 in hall 6.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides unified visual communication and collaboration solutions for corporations and higher education across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media's OneRoom collaboration technology has helped organizations like Nestlé, Tyson Foods, Emory University, HEC Montréal, FutureDJs and City of London Freemen's School set a new standard for hybrid meetings, training and learning. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada with an EMEA office in the UK. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE X2O Media