X2O Media To Demonstrate Latest X2O OneRoom Developments At ISE 2024

Explore The Future of OneRoom At Hall 2, Booth 2Q350

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - X2O Media, a global provider of hybrid learning and training solutions, today announced it will unveil the new features of X2O OneRoom and share plans on integrating AI technology at Integrated Systems Europe 2024 (ISE), being held 30 January - 2 February 2024. Visit X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, in the Unified Communication and Education Tech Hall (Hall 2) at Booth 2Q350.

OneRoom is an immersive collaboration and learning solution designed to support the hybrid workplace and campus. At ISE, X2O Media will showcase a hybrid OneRoom experience for training and learning, the new proctoring mode and Connected Spaces. (CNW Group/X2O Media Inc.)

X2O OneRoom is an immersive collaboration and learning solution designed to support the hybrid workplace and campus. At ISE 2024, X2O Media will showcase a hybrid OneRoom experience for training and learning and the new proctoring mode and Connected Spaces. At ISE, X2O Media will unveil its vision of how AI will be integrated into the future of OneRoom and the transformative impact it will have on learning.

"X2O Media is focused on supporting the hybrid world by integrating AI technology to evolve the OneRoom solution. With AI technology, X2O Media can provide feedback to OneRoom users' including valuable guidance and data points helping them to make better decisions. X2O Media continues to pursue the latest technology and is at the forefront of the evolving hybrid landscape," said Chris Riegel, CEO of X2O Media.

X2O Media will also showcase how its digital signage technology works in harmony with OneRoom to create a bespoke Hybrid Experience Center. Organizations can use a Hybrid Experience Center to create personalized experiences, innovative showcases, and interactive spaces to build relationships and brand loyalty. X2O Media's Hybrid Experience Centers enable visitors to be remote and benefit from the experience in the same way as the physical attendees.

For additional information visit x2omedia.com or to book your X2O Media booth visit please contact [email protected].

While at #ISE2024, visit Scala, also part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, in Hall 6 at Booth M400 and see digital innovation and signage solutions.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build virtual collaboration solutions and unified visual communication solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media's collaboration technology, OneRoom, has helped organizations like Airbus, Nestlé, IMD Business School, HEC Montréal, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), and the University of Amsterdam set a new standard for hybrid training and collaboration.

X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE X2O Media Inc.