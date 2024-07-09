X2O Media Unveils New Experience Center to Showcase Its X2O OneRoom Technology

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - X2O Media, a global provider of hybrid collaboration spaces and unified visual communication solutions, is delighted to announce the opening of its new Experience Center designed to bring X2O OneRoom technology to life. This unique facility located just outside London in Hertfordshire, is open for in-person and virtual visits to explore the immersive and engaging OneRoom technology.

X2O Media Experience Center located in Hertfordshire, UK. (CNW Group/X2O Media Inc.)

The Experience Center is a testament to X2O Media's commitment to innovation, education, and customer engagement. It offers its partners, customers and consultants a unique opportunity to explore the capabilities of OneRoom technology through interactive sessions and hands-on live demonstrations.

Robert Brinklow, Sales Director for EMEA and APAC, expressed his excitement about the new venture: "The OneRoom hybrid showcase has been established in the UK to tap into the strong market potential and cater to the rising demand for our OneRoom solution. It has been designed to inspire, educate, and engage with prospective customers and partners. We look forward to welcoming visitors from forward-thinking organizations and higher education institutions to learn more about OneRoom and its benefits for hybrid learning and training."

Visitors to the Experience Center have the opportunity to:

Participate in a live demonstration of OneRoom technology from both an in-room and remote attendee perspective.

Explore how OneRoom seamlessly connects with multiple locations using Connected Spaces.

Get hands-on with activities that demonstrate the real-world applications of OneRoom.

Interact with the X2O Media team and gain insight into the latest product developments and roadmap.

Contact the X2O Media team here to schedule your visit.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build remote and hybrid collaboration spaces and unified visual communication solutions for forward-thinking global corporations and higher education institutions.

X2O Media solutions enhance human outcomes by improving the digital visual experiences of high-performing individuals and teams globally. Its X2O OneRoom solution creates engaging hybrid and remote collaboration spaces to connect in-room and remote attendees in one equal learning experience. X2O Media offers a range of unified visual communication solutions that enable organizations to create and visualize vast amounts of data into unique content.

X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE X2O Media Inc.