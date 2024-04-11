X3 Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) (the "Company" or "XTKG"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") dated April 10, 2024, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure upon the receipt of a deficiency notification.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for over 30 consecutive business days from February 22, 2024 to April 8, 2024, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until October 7, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by October 7, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The receipt of the Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the Company's business operations or the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker "XTKG". To address this issue, the Company intends to continuously monitor its closing bid price and is in the process of considering various measures to improve its financial position and results of operations, which the Company expects to countervail the short-term adverse effects on its trading price and cure the deficiency in due time.

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's plans to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

