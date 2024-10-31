X4, The World's Largest Experience Management Summit, Returns to Salt Lake City March 18-20, 2025

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced X4: The Experience Management Summit is returning to Salt Lake City March 18-20, 2025. Registration is open now.

X4 2025 will bring together more than 8,000 C-suite executives, thought leaders and experience management professionals for three days of learning, inspiration and connection. Over three action-packed days, attendees will hear from leaders of the world's biggest brands and organizations and learn how great experiences are a competitive advantage in today's high-stakes business environment. X4 will feature informative, inspiration-filled breakout sessions and collaborative workshops about the latest AI-powered innovations and trends in experience management.

More than 80% of X4 2024 attendees said they learned how to solve a critical business challenge at the conference.

"X4 is the essential event for any business leader who wants to create strong connections with customers and employees at scale," said Qualtrics Chief Marketing Officer Lynn Girotto. "With insights from hundreds of top brands and hands-on time with the latest AI-powered Qualtrics innovations, attendees will be inspired for what the future holds while learning how to make a bigger impact in their organizations right away."

Visionary and inspiring speakers from the world's biggest companies will join Qualtrics executives, including CEO Zig Serafin, on the 2025 event main stage to explore how experience management can give any organization a competitive advantage by helping them build relationships with their customers and employees and act on their feedback at scale. With sessions on AI, customer experience strategy, employee experience, and company culture and engagement, attendees from every industry will leave energized, informed and prepared to drive immediate impact.

For more information and to register, visit www.qualtrics.com/x4summit.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact:

Tyler Petersen, [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC