X4, The World's Largest Experience Management Summit, Returns to Salt Lake City May 1-3, 2024

News provided by

Qualtrics, LLC

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced X4: The Experience Management Summit is returning to Salt Lake City May 1-3, 2024. Registration is open now.

X4 2024 will bring together more than 10,000 C-suite executives, thought leaders and experience management professionals for three days of learning, inspiration and connection. Over three action-packed days, attendees will hear from leaders of the world's biggest brands and organizations and learn how experience management can make business more human. X4 will feature more than 100 informative, inspiration-filled breakout sessions about the latest AI-powered innovations and trends in experience management.

Three quarters of X4 2023 attendees said they learned how to solve a critical business challenge at the conference.

"The future of business belongs to companies that understand how AI-powered experience management can help make business more human by bringing understanding and empathy to every interaction, at scale," said Qualtrics President and Chief Operations Officer Brian Stucki. "X4 is a must-attend event that brings together thousands of the best minds in business to talk about how they are connecting with, and building relationships with the people who matter most to their success – their customers and employees."

Visionary and inspiring speakers from the world's biggest brands will join top Qualtrics executives, including CEO Zig Serafin, on the 2024 event main stage to explore how experience management can give them a competitive advantage and build relationships with their customers and employees like never before. With sessions on AI, customer experience strategy, frontline employee experience, and company culture and engagement, attendees from every industry will leave energized, informed and prepared to drive immediate impact.

For more information and to register, visit www.qualtrics.com/x4summit.

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Media Contact:
Emily Heffter
[email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC

Also from this source

Qualtrics Announces Top Employee Trends for 2024

Qualtrics Announces Top Employee Trends for 2024

Employee expectations will be higher than ever in 2024, and employees want to have a voice when it comes to build a workplace experience that...
City of Corona Partners With Qualtrics to Increase Resident Engagement and Boost Employee Satisfaction

City of Corona Partners With Qualtrics to Increase Resident Engagement and Boost Employee Satisfaction

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that the City of Corona, Calif. has used the Qualtrics...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.