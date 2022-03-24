X4Impact Is a Premier Source of UN SDG Data with SDG Index Presented by Persefoni

Online Tool Featured during Concordia's Lexington Summit, April 7-8, 2022

EDMONDS, Wash., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact , the market intelligence platform for social innovation, announces the release of a digital State-by-State SDG Index for the United States including key metrics organized by each of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. This online report shows the ranking of critical social indicators, operating nonprofits, and funding by state to inform strategic alliances and impact strategies. The X4Impact SDG Index is a free access tool thanks to the support of Persefoni Inc, the leading Climate Management and Accounting Platform (CMAP).

"Persefoni is proud to support this important project. As a mission-driven climate tech company, we aim to enable every organization and person with the technology to take climate action in support of SDG 13," said Kristina Wyatt, Persefoni's Deputy General Counsel, SVP Global Regulatory Climate. "We also recognize that sustainable development goes beyond climate action and are committed to helping to promote social justice and combat inequality by fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, in support of SDG 5 and SDG 10," Wyatt added.

X4Impact's interactive SDG Index analyzes over 800 million data points. It provides insights on over $2.9 Trillion in annual income reported by tax-exempt organizations that work on issues related to one or many UN SDGs. The SDG Index highlights nonprofits in three important impact areas: Climate Action & Clean Energy, Social Justice & Inequalities, and Human Services.

"The issues represented by the UN SDGs affect every country, including the US," said Luis Salazar, co-founder of X4Impact. "We believe that change happens through collective impact strategies anchored on data and facts, and we are passionate about launching innovative tools to inform, inspire and connect to help us achieve the SDG goals in the US."

X4Impact offers dozens of free interactive reports , including one for each of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The X4Impact dataset also supports comprehensive landscape reports, informing the social strategies of Fortune 500 companies, powering web applications as well as go-to-market plans of social enterprises across the US.

X4Impact provides equitable access to data and advisory services that help social innovators find their market with advanced insights and segmentation, including custom data and market research.

X4Impact, Inc. is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. It aims to become the "Gartner for Social Impact," providing data and insights to raise awareness of opportunity areas and the social landscape in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. To learn more, visit x4i.org and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/x4impact /.

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com .

