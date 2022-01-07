X4Impact Names Top-Ranked Impact Tech Solutions

EDMONDS, Wash., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the market intelligence platform for social innovation, announced its list of top-ranked solutions in product and leadership categories. This year's honorees represent the top three percent of listings on x4i.org.

X4Impact lists over 2,000 tech products and services searchable by impact area in service to nonprofits and social sector decision-makers. This is the largest US directory of technologies used by organizations that seek to have a positive social impact.

X4Impact Top-Ranked Solutions

The X4Impact Top-Ranking 2021 Solutions were highlighted from a selected number of categories: Cybersecurity, Mental Health, Fundraising, Relationship Management, Environment & Energy, Poverty & Homelessness, Addiction, and Workforce Development. Additionally, there are special honors for organizations with Black Leadership, Women Leadership, and Latino Leadership, recognizing one or more members of the senior management team or board of directors.

X4Impact Top-Ranked honorees are celebrating their recognition across platforms to validate their mission in creating positive social impact through tech innovation.

"Thanks, X4Impact, for listing Blue Ocean Gear as one of the top impact tech solutions," said Kortney Opshaug, CEO and Founder at Blue Ocean Gear Inc., X4Impact's Top-Ranked Solution in the Environment & Energy category. Opshaug added, "Smart Buoys have now been deployed with fishing gear from the arctic to the tropics, so we are excited to see where things go in 2022!"

Damola Idowu, CEO for Black-led Toyzsteam shared, "So honored for Toyz Electronics, LLC to be selected for Black Leadership. 2021 was such an incredible year for us."

Top-Ranked in two categories, VidaNyx CEO Sara Boyd said, "We are grateful for the recognition that not only can we deliver leading technology, but we can do so while centering our social impact. We remain dedicated to innovation, urgent impact, collaboration, customer intimacy, and compassion for humanity as we grow. It's wonderful to have a resource like X4Impact that amplifies technology for the greater good."

X4Impact is supported by leading philanthropic foundations including Ford, Hewlett, and Rockefeller. In addition to the free directory of technology solutions for nonprofits and other social service agencies, X4Impact also provides research and data services. In 2021, X4Impact released twenty-five free interactive reports, including one for each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

X4Impact provides equitable access to data and advisory services that help social innovators find their market with advanced insights and segmentation.

Top-Ranked: Cybersecurity

Keeper Security

Cyvatar

Defendify

Polymorphing

Axonius

Top-Ranked: Mental Health

Lyra Health

Hopebound

MindRight

Ginger

BabyNoggin

Top-Ranked: CRM

ChildCareCRM

Salsa Labs

Oleeo

CharityEngine

Unite Us

Top-Ranked: Environment & Energy

Blue Ocean Gear

The Oxygenator

International Underwater Exploration

Sync Energy AI

Shone

Top-Ranked: Poverty & Homelessness

Socialwyze

H.E.A.R.T. Family Software

AmpleHarvest.org

Brave Buttons

EMPath

Top-Ranked: Addiction

Kaden

DynamiCare Health

Pilleve

FLT Medical

Workit Health

Top-Ranked: Workforce Development

PAIRIN

Mentoring Complete

Hesperus

WholeStory

Deputy

Top-Ranked: Black Leadership

Footprint

TOYZSTEAM

Skillspire

Courtroom5

Reyets

Top-Ranked: Women Leadership

Footprint

Docugami

Keeper Security

VidaNyx

Bites

Top-Ranked: Latino Leadership

VidaNyx

Real Talk

Symba

b.world

Giving Tech Labs

About X4Impact

X4Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. It aims to become the "Gartner for Social Impact," providing data and insights to raise awareness of opportunity areas and the social landscape in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. To learn more, visit x4i.org.

