X4Impact Names Top-Ranked Impact Tech Solutions

EDMONDS, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the leading Insights as a Service company for social innovation in the US, announced its annual list of top-ranked solutions in product and leadership categories. This year's honorees represent the top three percent of listings on x4i.org.

X4Impact maintains the largest US directory of technologies used by organizations that seek to have a positive social impact, with over 3,000 tech products and services searchable by impact area, leadership diversity, and more.

The X4Impact Top-Ranked Solutions honor technologies from a select number of categories: Addiction, Black Leadership, CyberSecurity, Environment & Energy, Fundraising, Latino Leadership, Mental Health, Poverty & Homelessness, Relationship Management, Women Leadership, and Workforce Development. Three new categories were also introduced this year: Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), Veteran Leadership, and General Excellence.

X4Impact Top-Ranked honorees are celebrating their recognition across platforms to validate their mission in creating positive social impact through tech innovation.

"We're pleased to share that Cerebral has been recognized as a 2022 Top-Ranked Tech Solution for Mental Health by X4Impact," said first-time Top-Ranked Solution Cerebral. "Out of 70 listed mental health platforms, Cerebral is one of just six 2022 Top-Ranked Tech Solutions. This recognition is a great example of how others are taking notice of our successful efforts to democratize access to high-quality mental health care for all."

Repeat Top-Ranked Solution in the category of Women Leadership, VidaNyx CEO Sara Boyd said, "Grateful for VidaNyx to be featured in the company of great Impact Tech Solutions again this year and to be led in partnership with fellow women leaders on our board and team! Thank you X4Impact!"

X4Impact, now part of the Giving Compass Network, is supported by leading philanthropic foundations including Ford, Hewlett, and Rockefeller. In addition to the free directory of technology solutions for nonprofits and other impact-driven organizations, X4Impact provides research and data services to help foundations, tech companies, nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build tomorrow's social impact organizations and initiatives.

Top-Ranked: General Excellence

  • AI4ALL
  • AssistHub
  • CareMessage
  • Code the Dream
  • Common Sense
  • Composer
  • Equal Opportunity Schools
  • Flipcause
  • GiveDirectly
  • iCivic
  • mRelief
  • Objective Zero
  • Opportunity at Work
  • Out in Tech
  • Per Scholas
  • Right To Be
  • SDG Action Manager
  • Seafood Watch
  • Suicide Prevention Lifeline
  • Techqueria
  • The Last Mile
  • Tree Equity Score
  • Venture For America
  • Vote.org
  • Votegrity

Top-Ranked: Addiction

  • Brave Buttons
  • OpenLattice
  • QuickMD
  • Quit Genius
  • Workit Health

Top-Ranked: Black Leadership

  • Code the Dream
  • Courtroom5
  • EMPath
  • Equal Opportunity Schools
  • Persefoni

Top-Ranked: Cybersecurity

  • Cyvatar
  • Defendify
  • Keeper Security
  • Polymorph
  • Zerowall

Top-Ranked: Environment & Energy

  • Blue Ocean Gear
  • Bluwrap
  • Project Vesta
  • SeaAhead
  • Sync Energy AI

Top-Ranked: ESG

  • CSRHub
  • Goby
  • Persefoni
  • Socialsuite
  • Xpansiv

Top-Ranked: Fundraising

  • BetterUnite
  • ClearView CRM
  • DonorBox
  • FundRaiser Software
  • Salsa Labs

Top-Ranked: Latino Leadership

  • b.world
  • BovControl
  • Code the Dream
  • Notifica App
  • Real Talk

Top-Ranked: Mental Health

  • BetterHelp
  • Cerebral
  • Hopebound
  • MiResource
  • ShockTalk

Top-Ranked: Poverty & Homelessness

  • Apprenti
  • EMPath
  • IDEO.org
  • MiniCity
  • TasselTurn

Top-Ranked: Relationship Management

  • Childcare CRM
  • Exponent Case Management
  • Filevine
  • Raynet CRM
  • Vertical Change

Top-Ranked: Woman Leadership

  • Equal Opportunity Schools
  • Persefoni
  • QuickMD
  • Real Talk
  • VidaNyx

Top-Ranked: Workforce Development

  • Degreed
  • Elearning Brothers
  • Guild
  • Shimmy
  • Udacity

Top-Ranked: Veteran-Led

  • Coforma
  • GiveHealthy
  • Objective Zero
  • PhaseZero
  • Votegrity


