X4Impact Names Top-Ranked Impact Tech Solutions

EDMONDS, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact , the leading Insights as a Service company for social innovation in the US, announced its annual list of top-ranked solutions in product and leadership categories. This year's honorees represent the top three percent of listings on x4i.org.

X4Impact maintains the largest US directory of technologies used by organizations that seek to have a positive social impact, with over 3,000 tech products and services searchable by impact area, leadership diversity, and more.

The X4Impact Top-Ranked Solutions honor technologies from a select number of categories: Addiction, Black Leadership, CyberSecurity, Environment & Energy, Fundraising, Latino Leadership, Mental Health, Poverty & Homelessness, Relationship Management, Women Leadership, and Workforce Development. Three new categories were also introduced this year: Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), Veteran Leadership, and General Excellence.

X4Impact Top-Ranked honorees are celebrating their recognition across platforms to validate their mission in creating positive social impact through tech innovation.

"We're pleased to share that Cerebral has been recognized as a 2022 Top-Ranked Tech Solution for Mental Health by X4Impact," said first-time Top-Ranked Solution Cerebral. "Out of 70 listed mental health platforms, Cerebral is one of just six 2022 Top-Ranked Tech Solutions. This recognition is a great example of how others are taking notice of our successful efforts to democratize access to high-quality mental health care for all."

Repeat Top-Ranked Solution in the category of Women Leadership, VidaNyx CEO Sara Boyd said, "Grateful for VidaNyx to be featured in the company of great Impact Tech Solutions again this year and to be led in partnership with fellow women leaders on our board and team! Thank you X4Impact!"

X4Impact, now part of the Giving Compass Network, is supported by leading philanthropic foundations including Ford, Hewlett, and Rockefeller. In addition to the free directory of technology solutions for nonprofits and other impact-driven organizations, X4Impact provides research and data services to help foundations, tech companies, nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build tomorrow's social impact organizations and initiatives.

Top-Ranked: General Excellence AI4ALL

AssistHub

CareMessage

Code the Dream

Common Sense

Composer

Equal Opportunity Schools

Flipcause

GiveDirectly

iCivic

mRelief

Objective Zero

Opportunity at Work

Out in Tech

Per Scholas

Right To Be

SDG Action Manager

Seafood Watch

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Techqueria

The Last Mile

Tree Equity Score

Venture For America

Vote.org

Votegrity Top-Ranked: Addiction Brave Buttons

OpenLattice

QuickMD

Quit Genius

Workit Health Top-Ranked: Black Leadership Code the Dream

Courtroom5

EMPath

Equal Opportunity Schools

Persefoni Top-Ranked: Cybersecurity Cyvatar

Defendify

Keeper Security

Polymorph

Zerowall Top-Ranked: Environment & Energy Blue Ocean Gear

Bluwrap

Project Vesta

SeaAhead

Sync Energy AI Top-Ranked: ESG CSRHub

Goby

Persefoni

Socialsuite

Xpansiv Top-Ranked: Fundraising BetterUnite

ClearView CRM

DonorBox

FundRaiser Software

Salsa Labs Top-Ranked: Latino Leadership b.world

BovControl

Code the Dream

Notifica App

Real Talk Top-Ranked: Mental Health BetterHelp

Cerebral

Hopebound

MiResource

ShockTalk Top-Ranked: Poverty & Homelessness Apprenti

EMPath

IDEO.org

MiniCity

TasselTurn Top-Ranked: Relationship Management Childcare CRM

Exponent Case Management

Filevine

Raynet CRM

Vertical Change Top-Ranked: Woman Leadership Equal Opportunity Schools

Persefoni

QuickMD

Real Talk

VidaNyx Top-Ranked: Workforce Development Degreed

Elearning Brothers

Guild

Shimmy

Udacity Top-Ranked: Veteran-Led Coforma

GiveHealthy

Objective Zero

PhaseZero

Votegrity





