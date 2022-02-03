X4Impact Releases Sector Report On Human Services Nonprofits In The US

EDMONDS, Wash., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact , the market intelligence platform for social innovation, released a comprehensive research report on the more than 300,000 US Nonprofit Organizations in the Human Services Sector featuring original data insights on the size and characteristics of this market.

The report provides insights on over 313,000 nonprofit organizations in the US that focus on Human Services. They generate $350 billion in revenue and invest over $4.2B in Information Technology in a year. The organizations covered by this landscape analysis include:

16,000 organizations that help 550,000+ individuals experiencing homelessness.

12,000 nonprofit organizations supporting 12 million households that experience food insecurity.

31,000 organizations such as community clinics and centers addressing addiction recovery and substance abuse, mental health, crisis support, and related issues.

The sector landscape is available as a downloadable PDF at https://x4i.org/us-nonprofit-landscape-human-services-insights . The report is available for free, thanks to the sponsorship of the Microsoft Technology for Social Impact team and other X4Impact Founding Partners. The report includes:

Nonprofit information technology spending in the US.

Nonprofit spending on professional fees, management consulting, fundraising, and other selected areas.

The Human Services Nonprofit Sector in the US by geographic distribution to state , annual income level, number of employees and more.

, annual income level, number of employees and more. Compensation trends for Technology and Data roles in US Nonprofits.

Landscape Opportunity for Case Management Systems, Digital Document Management, and Automation, Impact Measurement, Fundraising Software, and more.

"Nonprofits across the U.S. work tirelessly to come to the aid of others. They've served as frontline workers during the pandemic and pre-pandemic. They make up the backbone of today's human services sector. We're proud to contribute to this research which identifies how the private sector can deliver value to support these 313,000 organizations." said Justin Spelhang, Microsoft VP & GM, Tech for Social Impact.

One organization taking a data-driven approach to scaling in the human services sector is Ability Central. The California-based nonprofit works to expand communications and information access for Deaf and disabled communities. They are launching a website enabling individuals and organizations to identify, research, assess, and access information on a diverse array of disability-related topics.

Ability Central's Director of Philanthropy, Matt Cherry, said "Finding accurate, relevant information about a disability can be challenging. The Ability Central Portal is an inclusive and accessible platform that makes it easy to find in-depth information and comprehensive resources about disabilities. The data from X4Impact helps power our searchable directory of organizations, connecting people who are Deaf and disabled and their caregivers with services and resources that empower them."

In addition to the original research on the US Human Services Market, X4Impact offers twenty-five free interactive reports , including one for each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

X4Impact provides equitable access to data and advisory services that help social innovators find their market with advanced insights and segmentation, including custom data and market research.

About X4Impact

X4Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. It aims to become the "Gartner for Social Impact," providing data and insights to raise awareness of opportunity areas and the social landscape in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. To learn more, visit x4i.org .

