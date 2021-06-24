X4Impact Shows Strong Growth as the "Gartner™ for Social Impact"

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the market intelligence platform for social innovation, pivoted during COVID-19 to provide access to data and services to fill the information gap and support tech innovators in the nonprofit sector.

"As the world emerges from the worst of the pandemic, there is a renewed passion for doing something meaningful and solving our most complex social challenges," said Shelly Kurtz, Co-Founder & CMO of X4Impact. "Social innovation requires calculated big bets. We need to anchor on data and harness collective impact for real change. X4Impact makes data and services accessible for the nonprofit sector and tech for good innovators through free search, premium tools and management consulting."

Early users of X4Impact such as Socialwyze leveraged half a billion data points processed monthly to understand the landscape and seize the opportunity to build and scale technology for the public interest. Established tech companies like Keeper are launching new offers for the nonprofit sector.

Dubbed by Microsoft GM & VP of Tech for Social Impact, Justin Spelhaug as "The Gartner™ for Social Impact," X4Impact demystifies data and provides guided experiences for nonprofit leaders, social entrepreneurs, academia, government officials, and funders. With support from leading tech companies and private foundations, X4Impact offers Free Search, Premium Interactive Reports, Landscape Analysis, and Advisory Services to inform strategy in the US $2.8T nonprofit economy.

New Advisory Council Member Focused on Innovation

Further strengthening ties to innovation, X4Impact has added a new Advisory Council member representing the Evergreen State in the appointment of Steven Maheshwary, Governor's Sector Lead, Information & Communication Technology for the Washington State Department of Commerce.

"The Washington State Department of Commerce is committed to supporting an equitable economic recovery and to strengthening our communities" said Steven Maheshwary, Governor's Sector Lead, Information & Communication Technology, WA State Department of Commerce. "A key part of our state's economic growth includes supporting entrepreneurs and innovation, especially those committed to creating solutions for our communities' challenges. On behalf of the Department of Commerce, I am proud to join X4Impact to support tech and social impact programs and opportunities for Washington state."

"We're experiencing rapid growth, and Steven's voice complements a world-class Advisory Council with members from philanthropies including the Ford Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and, tech leaders from Clearbrief, Giving Tech Labs, Microsoft, Polyverse, VidaNyx, and Vulcan along with an advisor to the UK Parliament, an academic scholar and the CIO of King County, Washington," added Shelly Kurtz.

About X4Impact

X4Impact, Inc. aims to be the leading data insights, research, and advisory services company for social innovation in the US. Our social impact research technology processes billions of data points to provide leaders with the crucial insights, advice, and tools needed to deliver on their mission and build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. We are partners in impact providing data and services to entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, local governments, academic institutions, and socially-minded private sector organizations. To learn more about how we help leaders make the right decisions and stay ahead in their path to drive social impact, visit x4i.org

Shelly Kurtz, Co-Founder & CMO, X4Impact Inc

www.x4i.org

